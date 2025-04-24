Nexalin Technology Receives IRB Approval in Brazil and Begins Clinical Trial for Anxiety and Insomnia

HOUSTON, TX, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that its proprietary Gen-2 neurostimulation device has received institutional review board (IRB) approval in Brazil for a new clinical trial evaluating its use in the treatment of anxiety disorders and chronic insomnia. The study will be conducted at the Instituto de Psiquiatria do Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo (IPq-HCFMUSP), one of Latin America’s most prestigious psychiatric research institutions.

The first Nexalin device has been shipped to São Paulo, Brazil, with additional units and single-use disposable electrodes scheduled for delivery in the coming days. These shipments support the launch of a Phase II clinical trial in adult patients suffering from anxiety and insomnia—two conditions that are frequently comorbid and significantly affect quality of life.

“We are excited to partner with IPq-HCFMUSP on this landmark study,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin. “This is a key milestone in our international strategy, as we expand the clinical evaluation of our second-generation neurostimulation technology. Brazil is an important emerging market for mental health innovation, and this collaboration marks our first IRB-approved study in the region.”

The Phase II study will enroll 30 adults in São Paulo and assess the efficacy of Nexalin’s non-invasive brain stimulation in reducing anxiety symptoms and improving sleep quality. The trial’s primary endpoint is a reduction in anxiety symptoms, as measured by the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) at baseline, after treatment, and at a four-week follow-up. Secondary endpoints include assessments of depressive symptoms, sleep onset latency, total sleep time, overall sleep quality, and clinical impression of improvement.

“This trial is the first in Brazil to use Nexalin’s Gen-2, 15 mA device,” added Mr. White. “We view this as a strong validation of our global regulatory and clinical strategy as we continue to explore broader applications for our non-invasive technology.”

The study is led by Dr. Andre Russowsky Brunoni, MD, PhD, MBA, a globally recognized expert in neuromodulation and interventional psychiatry. Dr. Brunoni currently serves as Director of the Interventional Psychiatry Division at IPq-HCFMUSP and will join UT Southwestern in June 2025 as Professor of Psychiatry and of the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute.

Dr. Brunoni commented, “Anxiety and insomnia are very common conditions that often occur together and cause significant distress. In this study, we are testing a new, non‑invasive brain stimulation technology that has shown promising results in recent research. Our goal is to offer a safe, painless, and accessible alternative to improve people’s well‑being and sleep quality.”

Results from the study are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com