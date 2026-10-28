Newron Pharmaceuticals to Participate in November 2026 Investor Conferences

MILAN and MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

The 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference, November 9-11, 2026, Boston

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, November 16-19, 2026, London, United Kingdom

At the 3rd Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference, members of the Newron management team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings. The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

At the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, members of the Newron team will participate in a corporate presentation and one-on-one investor meetings. The corporate presentation will take place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:00 PM GMT.

To request one-on-one meetings, please contact a conference representative or John Fraunces at jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com.

An archived webcast replay, along with the accompanying presentations, will be accessible under the Reports & Presentations section of the Company’s Investors page.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron’s lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently being developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase 3 program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in TRS as well as in poorly responding patient populations, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron’s first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide, has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron’s partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: https://www.newron.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Newron Stefan Weber – CEO; pr@newron.com

USA John Fraunces, LifeSci Advisors; +1 917 355 2395, jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

UK/Europe Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe Anne Hennecke / Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu