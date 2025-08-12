Newron Begins Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III ENIGMA-TRS Program With Evenamide as Add-on Therapy in Patients With Treatment-Resistant Schizophrenia (TRS)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ENIGMA-TRS 1 is an international, one-year, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study in at least 600 patients; 12-week study results expected in Q4 2026

Evenamide, a first-in-class glutamate modulator, has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for TRS patients and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia

Unique glutamatergic modulation mechanism of action offers new therapeutic option for this patient population

MILAN & MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NWRN #schizophrenia--Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that following the completion of a 42 day-screening period and the review of the patients by the Independent Eligibility Committee, it has successfully randomized the first patients in its pivotal ENIGMA-TRS 1 Phase III development program. ENIGMA-TRS 1 will evaluate evenamide as an add-on therapy to current antipsychotics, including clozapine, in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for the clinical advancement of evenamide for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients who urgently need more effective therapeutic options,” said Ravi Anand, CMO, Newron Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to advancing evenamide through this pivotal Phase III study and delivering an important benefit to patients in need.”

ENIGMA-TRS 1 is an international, 52-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study evaluating the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID and 30mg BID therapeutic doses of evenamide compared to placebo. Patients on second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs), including clozapine, need to meet Treatment Response and Resistance Psychosis (TRRIP) international consensus criteria for TRS.

ENIGMA-TRS 1 will enroll at least 600 patients at study centers in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. Prior to randomization, patients undergo a 42-day screening period, during which their TRS diagnosis, antipsychotic plasma levels (background medication), and conformance to protocol selection criteria will be evaluated by an Independent Eligibility Assessment Committee (IEAC) of three leading international schizophrenia experts.

The primary assessment of efficacy and safety will be performed 12 weeks after randomization to treatment. The study will continue double-blind and placebo-controlled until the 52-week time point. The 12-week results from the study are expected in Q4 2026.

Results from previous Phase II (study 014/015) and Phase III (study 008A) studies have demonstrated evenamide’s significant and increasing efficacy as an add-on therapy on multiple measures of psychopathology in patients with TRS and inadequate responders, respectively. These results also confirmed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, adding to the growing evidence that evenamide’s glutamatergic inhibition mechanism of action offers an innovative therapeutic option to schizophrenia patients who are not benefiting from current antipsychotic treatments.

ENIGMA-TRS 2, the second study of Newron’s pivotal Phase III ENIGMA-TRS program, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will be performed at centers in the US and selected additional countries. It will include at least 400 patients in a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID dose of evenamide. Patients will meet selection criteria and be reviewed by the above-mentioned IEAC. The analysis for determination of efficacy and safety will be performed after patients complete 12 weeks of participation in the trial. US investigational centers are expected to initiate the study by October 2025.

About schizophrenia

Approximately 25 million people worldwide are affected by schizophrenia. Despite more than 60 different types of atypical and typical antipsychotics used to treat schizophrenia globally, a considerable number of patients remain severely ill or resistant to treatment. Overall, 30-50% of patients do not respond to the available medications and are defined as treatment resistant. In addition to the patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), another 20-30% are described as “poor responders to antipsychotic medication”, even if not meeting the criteria for TRS. New findings indicate that patients with TRS have abnormalities in the glutamatergic system, but not in dopaminergic transmission, so there is a significant unmet medical need for treatments with a glutamatergic mechanism of action, efficacious both in TRS patients and in those who are poor responders to the current treatments.

About evenamide

Evenamide is the first new chemical entity that has demonstrated significant benefits in this difficult-to-treat patient population, as seen in the potentially pivotal Phase III study 008A trial, as an add-on treatment to second generation antipsychotics including clozapine, in 291 poorly responding patients with chronic schizophrenia. The primary endpoint, the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS)1, and the key secondary endpoint, the Clinical Global Impressions Scale – Severity (CGI-S), were met and showed statistical significance compared to placebo. Importantly, evenamide treatment was associated with statistically significant increases in the proportion of patients who experienced “clinically meaningful benefit” on the outcome variables. Evenamide was extremely well tolerated, without any of the usual side effects of available antipsychotics.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system.

Headquartered in Bresso, near Milan, Italy, Newron is advancing its lead compound, evenamide, a first-in-class glutamate modulator, which has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently in Phase III development and clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favourable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications.

Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea.

Newron has a proven track record in bringing CNS therapies to market. Its Parkinson’s disease treatment, Xadago® (safinamide), is approved in over 20 markets, including the USA, UK, EU, Switzerland, and Japan, and commercialized in partnerships with Zambon and Meiji Seika.

For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron’s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron’s financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

1 Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) is widely used in clinical trials of schizophrenia and is considered the “gold standard” for assessment of antipsychotic treatment efficacy (Innvo Clin Neurosci, 2017: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5788255/)

