Newly Established Samsung Epis Holdings to Drive Growth for Samsung Bioepis and a New Subsidiary

Samsung Epis Holdings to be listed on Korea Exchange (KRX) on November 24, 2025

Samsung Epis Holdings to focus on exploring next-generation growth drivers and optimizing business strategies for its subsidiaries ‒Samsung Bioepis and a new company under Samsung Epis Holdings

Samsung Bioepis will continue to operate its biosimilar business as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings while the new subsidiary company under Samsung Epis Holdings will focus on developing next-generation biotechnology platforms

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SamsungBioepis--Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd. today announced its establishment as a new investment holding company, following the spin-off of Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. from Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS). Samsung Epis Holdings will be listed on Korea Exchange (KRX) on November 24, 2025, after establishment of a new subsidiary company on November 14, 2025. Samsung Bioepis will continue to operate its biosimilar business as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings.

Kyung-Ah Kim will serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Samsung Epis Holdings, in addition to her current role as the President and CEO of Samsung Bioepis. "The new investment holding company will focus on discovering and securing investment opportunities in biotechnology for the company and its subsidiaries’ long-term growth, with scientific innovation remaining the source of our value creation. In the meantime, Samsung Bioepis will remain committed to ensuring the continued development, manufacturing, and distribution of quality-assured biosimilar medicines to patients around the world,” said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and CEO of Samsung Epis Holdings. “By establishing an independent decision-making structure, we see the potential for further growth and investment. Progress is being made to secure next-generation therapeutic technology on the back of the capabilities accumulated through our biosimilar business. With the spin-off, we expect to have more opportunities to explore next-generation growth drivers.”

Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd.

As an investment holdings company dedicated to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Samsung Epis Holdings will optimize business strategies for its subsidiaries and maximize corporate and shareholder value through proactive R&D and investment. Samsung Epis Holdings will implement and deploy a focused growth strategy designed to ensure efficient and effective resources while reinforcing the business strategies and platforms for the two subsidiaries.

The New Subsidiary Company

The new subsidiary company under Samsung Epis Holdings will develop next-generation biotechnology platforms targeting various modalities to identify future growth engines beyond the biosimilar business and drive innovation. The new subsidiary will focus on transforming highly scalable core technologies into platforms and discovering diverse new drug candidates, including joint development with global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings and its new subsidiary, please visit: https://www.samsungepisholdings.com/en/

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Samsung Bioepis will continue to focus on its core business, including research and development, manufacturing, supply distribution, and commercialization of biologic medicines. Since its foundation in 2012, Samsung Bioepis has developed the industry’s most rapidly advancing biosimilar medicines portfolio, with 11 biosimilars approved and available around the world. In 2024, the company achieved record-breaking sales of KRW 1.5377 trillion and operating profit of KRW 435.4 billion. Samsung Bioepis will focus on strengthening its development capabilities, with a goal of securing 20+ biosimilars in the long-term. Samsung Bioepis has already opened up access to biologic medicines across immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, and nephrology, and the company is expanding into other therapeutic areas to address unmet needs of patients. For more information about Samsung Bioepis, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow Samsung Bioepis on social media – LinkedIn, X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com