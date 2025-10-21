Newleos Therapeutics Appoints Timothy Noyes as President and Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Newleos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Timothy Noyes as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Noyes succeeds David Donabedian, Ph.D., Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Newleos and Executive Partner at Longwood Fund, who will continue to serve the company in an advisory capacity.

Mr. Noyes brings to Newleos more than 30 years of experience and a track record of successfully leading biopharmaceutical companies through critical phases of innovation and growth. As Chief Executive Officer, he will play an instrumental role in driving the advancement of Newleos’ pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates across multiple high-unmet-need mental illnesses, including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and substance use disorders.

“I am thrilled to join Newleos as President and CEO. The company is at a pivotal inflection point, translating strong science into clinical momentum across programs that could redefine how anxiety and related disorders are treated,” said Mr. Noyes. “I look forward to working with this talented team to continue building a leading neuropsychiatric company and advancing our mission of delivering next-generation therapies for patients who have long been underserved.”

Mr. Noyes most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics where, prior to its merger with Jade Biosciences, he guided the company through its successful IPO and advanced its lead clinical program for pulmonary arterial hypertension through a global Phase 2/3 trial. Mr. Noyes previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Proteon Therapeutics where he built a team that successfully completed an IPO and advanced an innovative biologic for blood vessel remodeling from pre-clinical development through Phase 3 clinical trials. Earlier in his career, he held several senior leadership roles with GelTex Pharmaceuticals where he led the commercial launch of Renagel for patients with end-stage renal disease. Following the acquisition of GelTex by Genzyme, Mr. Noyes served as President of Genzyme’s Renal Division and President of GelTex. Mr. Noyes began his career at Merck, serving in commercial roles in the company’s hypertension and heart failure group and managed care division. Mr. Noyes received an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“When we founded Newleos, our mission was to build a leading company dedicated to transforming care for patients with serious psychiatric disorders,” commented Christoph Westphal, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chair of Newleos and Founding Partner of Longwood Fund. “Tim brings an exceptional track record of company building, fundraising, and advancing innovative therapies through early and late-stage development and commercialization. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead Newleos, advance our clinical programs, and guide the company into its next stage of growth.”

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to recognize and thank David for his exceptional contributions as the founding President and CEO of Newleos,” continued Dr. Westphal. “David was instrumental in securing high-quality clinical assets from Roche that now comprise Newleos’ clinical pipeline, negotiating the license agreement for these assets, and building a world-class team. Under his leadership, the company attracted a top-tier syndicate of investors and closed an oversubscribed Series A financing, established robust clinical, development, and leadership capabilities, and formed a clinical advisory board of renowned mental health and neuropsychiatric experts. Importantly, Newleos recently initiated two clinical studies for its first-in-class, GABA A -γ1 selective positive allosteric modulator, NTX-1955, and received IND clearance from the FDA for its best-in-class, brain-penetrant V1a receptor antagonist, NTX-1472. I look forward to working with David on our next venture.”

Newleos debuted earlier in 2025 with an oversubscribed $93.5 million Series A financing led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation from Novo Holdings A/S, Longwood Fund, DCVC Bio, and Arkin Bio Capital.

About Newleos Therapeutics

Newleos Therapeutics is dedicated to providing a new dawn or "eos" for the one in every eight people around the world who are suffering from mental illness. The company’s pipeline was licensed from Roche and focuses on innovative neuropsychiatric mechanisms of action that aim to reduce side effects and improve outcomes compared to the current standard of care. Newleos’ clinical-stage, oral small molecules target GABA A -γ1, V1a, TAAR1 and GABA A -α5, with first- or best-in-class potential in the treatment of general anxiety, social anxiety, substance use disorders, and cognitive impairment. Newleos was co-founded by Longwood Fund, Federico Bolognani, M.D., Ph.D., and William Martin, Ph.D., seasoned experts in company creation and CNS drug development.

For more information visit www.newleos.com.

