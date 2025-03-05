NewBiologix Announces White Paper on Improving the Manufacturing of Recombinant Adeno-Associated Viruses for Use in Cell & Gene Therapies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewBiologix, a technology innovation company pioneering efficient, cost-effective, and scalable production of viral vectors for gene and cell therapy, today released a scientific white paper outlining its use of advanced analytical tools to characterize recombinant adeno-associated viruses (rAAVs) for the advancement of cell & gene therapies.

rAAV is the most used viral vector in gene therapy, due to its efficacy in delivering genetic material and ability to target specific tissues. The paper explores advanced technologies that NewBiologix uses, including multidimensional digital PCR and third-generation sequencing pipelines. These technologies function as essential quality control measures, improving manufacturing processes for rAAV-based therapeutics and are driving the development of more efficient cell & gene therapies.

Efrain Guzman, VP, Innovation & Business Development at NewBiologix, said, “If we want to make high-quality therapeutic products, it all begins with the best cell line available. That’s why we generated Xcell™ HEK293 complemented with advanced analytics to guarantee the highest quality AAV for transformative therapeutic solutions.”

Igor Fisch, CEO and co-founder of NewBiologix, said, “Our ambition is to become the leading company for providing solutions for gene therapies, based on Swiss engineering and precision. Our white paper outlines how our technological expertise, including our ground-breaking NGS integration platform, drives innovation in gene therapy development for the treatment of rare, chronic, and currently incurable diseases. We’re patient-centered, and we believe the best way to ensure patients benefit from life-saving treatments is to meet the surging demand for economically viable, large-scale production of viral vectors for gene therapy. And that’s exactly what I set up NewBiologix to do.”

Last year, NewBiologix launched its Xcell™ Portfolio, a suite of advanced technologies that provides deep insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality, which is an ongoing challenge in the field. By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients.

For more insights and to download the full white paper, “Recombinant AAV characterization using advanced digital PCR and third-generation sequencing technologies to assess rAAV quality and safety”, please visit here.

About NewBiologix SA

New Biologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for gene and cell therapy production. The Company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contacts

NewBiologix

Deborah Ley, COO

contact@newbiologix.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout, katja@sciuscommunications.com, +44 7789 435990

Daniel Gooch, daniel@sciuscommunications.com, +44 7747 875479