New Patents Strengthen Privo’s Oncology Platform

Recent patent issuances and international allowances strengthen Privo's intellectual property position across topical, intraoperative, and intratumoral delivery technologies

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing localized cancer therapies, today announced significant progress in its global patent portfolio, including newly issued patents in the United States, Canada, and India, together with advances toward patent grants in Japan, Australia, and Europe.

As of October 13, 2026, Privo's portfolio included 13 issued or allowed patents. These developments expand the intellectual property foundation supporting Privo's proprietary delivery technologies and its PRV111 topical patch, PRV211 intraoperative patch, and PRV131 intratumoral injectable programs.

"Privo's innovation lies in how we formulate and deliver cancer treatment directly to diseased tissue," said Manijeh Goldberg, PhD, MBA, CEO, President and Founder of Privo Technologies. "These patent milestones reflect years of scientific development and sustained investment in our platform. As we advance our clinical programs, we are strengthening the intellectual property foundation that supports their long-term development, potential commercialization, and international partnerships."

These new patents build on Privo's existing U.S. patent estate, including three issued patents directed to its intraoperative, topically applied, non-implantable rapid-release patch technology underlying PRV211.

Across its programs, Privo is developing technologies designed to deliver high doses of anticancer treatment directly to targeted tissue while minimizing systemic exposure

Privo's intellectual property strategy combines patents covering defined compositions, delivery systems, and methods with proprietary manufacturing as well as formulation know-how.

About Privo Technologies

Privo Technologies is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering localized, minimally invasive therapies for solid tumors using its proprietary nanoengineered delivery platform. Privo is committed to developing innovative, patient-centric therapies that improve outcomes and preserve quality of life for patients with solid tumors.

To learn more, visit www.privotechnologies.com

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SOURCE Privo Technologies