New Meta-Analysis Demonstrates that Access to the GeneSight Test Can Significantly Improve Response and Remission Rates for Patients with Depression

Results published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced the publication of a new meta-analysis of six prospective controlled studies1 that included 3,532 adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The meta-analysis showed that when GeneSight® Psychotropic test results were available to treating clinicians, there were significant improvements in response and remission rates for patients with MDD, compared to treatment as usual (TAU).

Specifically, compared to TAU, patients in the GeneSight arm were:

41% more likely to achieve remission.

30% more likely to achieve response.

“This meta-analysis summarizes the clinical evidence of the GeneSight test, demonstrating superiority over treatment as usual—which often involves repeated medication trials,” said Sagar V. Parikh, M.D., FRCPC, study author, professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan, associate director of the University of Michigan Depression Center. “This study found that the GeneSight test can be a powerful tool to augment a clinician’s knowledge, experience and passion for their patients’ recovery.”

The large-scale data analysis—merging data over many independent studies—provides evidence of the clinical utility of the GeneSight Psychotropic test for patients with MDD who have experienced at least one treatment failure.

“Depression is not just a mental health issue—it’s a public health priority. If we want to improve overall outcomes and enhance quality of life, we must treat depression with the same urgency and resources as any other chronic condition,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “This meta-analysis adds to our confidence in the clinical validity and utility of the GeneSight test.”

Myriad Genetics plans to submit this data to payers as part of ongoing efforts to increase patient access to the GeneSight test and help patients achieve remission from depression.

About the Meta-Analysis

The study analyzed six prospective, controlled trials to assess the impact of the GeneSight Psychotropic test on clinical outcomes in a total of 3,532 unique adults with MDD who had at least one prior treatment failure. The trials included in the meta-analysis incorporated the widely used depression questionnaires, the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17) and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), to assess severity of depression symptoms. Response was defined as a 50% or greater improvement in depression scores from baseline to endpoint. Remission was defined as a score of seven or less on the HAM-D17 or a score of five or less on the PHQ-9.

1 Pine Rest (Winner et al., 2013), Hamm (Hall-Flavin et al., 2012), La Crosse (Hall-Flavin et al., 2013), GUIDED (Greden et al., 2019), PRIME Care (Oslin et al., 2022), GAPP-MDD (Tiwari et al., 2022)

About the GeneSight® Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 64 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. It is designed to provide information that may help reduce the trial-and-error process that often takes place when patients are prescribed certain mental health medications. Learn more at www.genesight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the meta-analysis and how it adds to the company’s confidence in the clinical validity and utility of the GeneSight test, as well as the company’s plans to submit data from the meta-analysis to payors as part of ongoing efforts to increase patient access to the GeneSight test and help patients achieve remission from depression. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Kate Schraml

(224) 875-4493

PR@myriad.com