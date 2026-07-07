New England Biolabs® launches the NEBNext® Companion Module for Oxford Nanopore Technologies® Direct RNA Sequencing

IPSWICH, Mass., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) has launched the NEBNext Companion Module for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Direct RNA Sequencing. The companion module contains the NEB reagents recommended by Oxford Nanopore for execution of the Direct RNA Sequencing workflow (RNA004 sequencing kit), providing a simple and convenient format for scientists performing a wide range of applications where direct sequencing of native RNA is critical.

The companion module contains the recommended components in volumes compatible with the protocol and are lot-qualified together through preparation and sequencing. Featured is the recommended use of Induro® Reverse Transcriptase, an intron-encoded reverse transcriptase that is used for cDNA synthesis, primarily to reduce RNA secondary structure and improve passage of the RNA molecule through the pore, enhancing sequence yield and quality.

"We are excited for this latest product offering from New England Biolabs to support customer implementation of direct RNA workflows," said Dr. Thomas Bray, VP Corporate Business Development, Oxford Nanopore Technologies. "The move to a purpose-built and quality-controlled module will enhance Oxford Nanopore customers' capability to implement a simple, convenient solution for their applications."

Direct RNA sequencing presents new opportunities versus traditional approaches that rely on sequencing the corresponding cDNA, including applications for identifying RNA modifications, tRNA sequencing, and characterization of mRNA for therapeutic purposes.

Deyra Rodríguez, Ph.D., MBA, and Product Marketing Manager for NEB stated "We're extremely excited to see where direct RNA sequencing will be used across academic and applied markets, as it represents a new modality for sequencing nucleic acids. We are excited to be able to offer this new module for Oxford Nanopore customers, and to be supporting this workflow."

To learn more, visit www.neb.com/E3440

About New England Biolabs:

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 11 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS ®, NEB ®, NEBNEXT ® and INDURO® are registered trademarks of New England BIolabs.

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SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.