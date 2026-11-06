New Data for Precision Biologics, Inc. PB-223 ADC against novel tumor-specific target on human cancers revealed at SITC 2026

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. CEO Philip M. Arlen, MD announces presentation of new data describing in-vivo efficacy of its novel tumor-specific antibody-drug-conjugate PB-223 ADC. Recent tumor killing data showing specific non-toxic anti-tumor activity in human cancer expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans will be reported in "In vivo efficacy of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) PB-vcMMAE-5 in an ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans", at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2026, November 7th, 2026, Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ.

"This highly sensitive and specific monoclonal antibody (mAb) PB-223 that internalizes into cancer cells expressing its target enables the opportunity for a high degree of anti-tumor response to our ADC with minimal toxicity in preclinical animal studies. The unique target is found on a broad variety of human solid tumors but not on healthy tissue, suggesting a strong rationale to move this drug into clinical development," said Dr. Arlen.

"We're excited to further discuss PB-223 ADC with the scientific community, to share for the first time new compelling preclinical data showing ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograph human tumor models (PDX) treated with PB-223 ADC resulted in complete tumor eradication, with minimal toxicity observed in blood and healthy tissue," he went on to say.

Here are details of the presentation:

Title :

"In vivo efficacy of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) PB-vcMMAE-5 in an ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans"

Date/Time :

Saturday, November 7th, 12:30pm – 1:30pm – Day 2 –

Place :

SITC 2026, (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 41st Annual Meeting),

Phoenix Convention Center – North Building, Lower Level – Exhibition Halls 4 – 6

Primary Category:



Immuno-Conjugates and Chimeric Molecules, Poster no. #888

Link to poster:

https://precision-biologics.com/wp-content/uploads/SITC-modified-poster-Oct-2026-.pdf

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SOURCE Precision Biologics