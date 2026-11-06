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New Data for Precision Biologics, Inc. PB-223 ADC against novel tumor-specific target on human cancers revealed at SITC 2026

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. CEO Philip M. Arlen, MD announces presentation of new data describing in-vivo efficacy of its novel tumor-specific antibody-drug-conjugate PB-223 ADC. Recent tumor killing data showing specific non-toxic anti-tumor activity in human cancer expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans will be reported in "In vivo efficacy of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) PB-vcMMAE-5 in an ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans", at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2026, November 7th, 2026, Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Precision Biologics, Inc. Real Hope For Cancer Patients

"This highly sensitive and specific monoclonal antibody (mAb) PB-223 that internalizes into cancer cells expressing its target enables the opportunity for a high degree of anti-tumor response to our ADC with minimal toxicity in preclinical animal studies. The unique target is found on a broad variety of human solid tumors but not on healthy tissue, suggesting a strong rationale to move this drug into clinical development," said Dr. Arlen.

"We're excited to further discuss PB-223 ADC with the scientific community, to share for the first time new compelling preclinical data showing ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograph human tumor models (PDX) treated with PB-223 ADC resulted in complete tumor eradication, with minimal toxicity observed in blood and healthy tissue," he went on to say. 

Here are details of the presentation:

Title:

"In vivo efficacy of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) PB-vcMMAE-5 in an ovarian cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model expressing truncated core 2 O-glycans"

Date/Time:

Saturday, November 7th, 12:30pm – 1:30pm – Day 2 –

Place:

SITC 2026, (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 41st Annual Meeting), 

Phoenix Convention Center – North Building, Lower Level – Exhibition Halls 4 – 6

Primary Category: 

Immuno-Conjugates and Chimeric Molecules, Poster no. #888

Link to poster:

https://precision-biologics.com/wp-content/uploads/SITC-modified-poster-Oct-2026-.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-for-precision-biologics-inc-pb-223-adc-against-novel-tumor-specific-target-on-human-cancers-revealed-at-sitc-2026-302925091.html

SOURCE Precision Biologics

Maryland Events Data Biologics Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Cancer
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