New Collaboration Initiative: Alfa Chemistry Announces Inclusion as a Listed Supplier across CHEMnetBASE Dictionaries

New York, USA- June 25, 2025To make it easier for researchers to find and access the specialized chemicals they need, Alfa Chemistry has announced that it has been added as a supplier to the CHEMnetBASE dictionaries , the world’s premier collection of interactive chemistry databases from CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group. This means that Alfa Chemistry’s vast catalog of specialized chemicals will be easily discoverable within the premier digital chemistry resource used by researchers and scientists around the world.

“The integration of our catalog into CHEMnetBASE, the leading collection of interactive chemistry databases, means that users of CHEMnetBASE, the world’s premier collection of interactive chemistry databases, can now easily discover and access our vast product catalog,” said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry.

About CHEMnetBASE

CHEMnetBASE stands as the industry's leading digital chemistry resource, featuring nine interactive databases including the renowned CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics alongside specialised dictionaries covering natural products, pharmaceuticals, and organic compounds. The platform's mobile-friendly, customisable interface ensures that critical chemical data is accessible anywhere, anytime, on any device.

Available through flexible subscription options for individual databases or the complete collection, CHEMnetBASE serves the entire spectrum of users from undergraduate students to seasoned research professionals. The platform delivers instant, searchable access to essential chemical data with advanced search capabilities and cross-referencing features.

About Alfa Chemistry

With this inclusion, Alfa Chemistry highlights its status as a key supplier of advanced and niche chemical products needed for cutting-edge research and development. Alfa Chemistry’s vast catalog contains but is not limited to the following critical categories:

Oligonucleotide Series Products: This section of the catalog offers a variety of custom and standard oligonucleotides such as DNA/RNA oligos, modified nucleotides (fluorescently labeled, biotinylated, phosphorylated), primers, probes, and synthesis reagents. These products are widely used in genetic research, PCR, sequencing, diagnostics, and therapeutics development.

Fluorescent Tracers: This section contains a range of fluorescent dyes, probes, and labels that are widely used in bioimaging, cellular tracking, diagnostic assays, flow cytometry, and sensor development. Alfa Chemistry has products that span the entire spectrum of emission and function.

Hydrolyzed Protein Peptides: This catalog section provides hydrolyzed protein peptides and custom peptide synthesis services. These products are used in biochemical research, drug discovery (especially peptide therapeutics), antibody production, and studying protein structure-function relationships.

Hot Products: This dynamic section reflects current trends and demand. Alfa Chemistry’s most popular items are included here, including high-demand catalysts, novel building blocks for drug discovery, specialized reagents, unique materials, and other novel compounds that can speed up research in the pharmaceutical, materials science, and biotechnology fields.

Impact and Accessibility

“This listing on CHEMnetBASE is a testament to the breadth and quality of our portfolio and its importance to the global research community,” said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. “Integrating our catalog directly into this trusted platform will make it much easier for scientists to discover and source the precise, high-quality chemicals they need to push the envelope. By bringing Alfa Chemistry’s solutions right to their fingertips at the most crucial stage of their data exploration, this integration promises to improve research efficiency, fuel discovery, and speed scientific progress by linking chemical data with reliable sourcing options. From the moment they are connected, researchers can start taking advantage of this new resource within their CHEMnetBASE workflows.”

