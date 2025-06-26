New Clinical Trial Data Published Showing Positive Results from Use of Vivos Technology to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children

Important Study Shows Vivos Technology to be a Safe and Highly Effective, Non-Surgical Alternative to Surgical Removal of Tonsils and Adenoids in Children

LITTLETON, Colo., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leader in proprietary, non-invasive treatments for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the European Journal of Pediatrics has published the results of a groundbreaking multicenter clinical trial evidencing positive results for the treatment of OSA in children using Vivos’ patented Daytime-Nighttime Appliance (DNA).

The study importantly noted that “This is the first study demonstrating that the [Vivos DNA] device is safe and efficacious in treating children with OSA.” In September 2024, Vivos received an unprecedented FDA 510(k) clearance for the DNA device to treat moderate to severe OSA in children. This latest study confirms and reinforces the safety and efficacy underlying that clearance.

In the study, 79% of patients showed OSA improvement, with 61.7% improving by 50% or more, and 17% experiencing resolution of their OSA. Ninety three percent (93%) of children in the study with severe OSA saw their symptoms decrease by at least 50%. There were no safety issues or concerns. The study examined recognized endpoints for measuring treatment of OSA, including a Pediatric Sleep Questionnaire (PSQ), apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), and intermolar width. Forty-seven participants were included in the analytic dataset following trial completion after 12–24 months.

Dr. Tammarie Heit, co-author of the study, said “I have been treating and having success in resolving OSA in my pediatric patients using Vivos oral medical devices for nearly a decade. In my clinical practice, my patients have experienced life-changing results and have avoided the need for risky, painful, and invasive surgeries. The findings of this study are not surprising to me and validate my many years of real world experience with Vivos treatment technologies that generate positive OSA treatment results in both children and adults.”

The Problem of OSA and Current Treatment

An estimated 10 million (20.4%) of children in the United States suffer from a breathing and sleep disorder such as OSA, with up to 90% currently undiagnosed and untreated. Such disorders have been highly correlated with many common childhood health challenges such as ADD/ADHD, bedwetting, chronic allergies, mouth breathing, snoring, crowded and crooked teeth, lower IQ, anxiety, delayed onset puberty, and more.

Currently, the main treatment for pediatric OSA has been adenotonsillectomy surgery (removal of tonsils and adenoids). Over 500,000 children receive adenotonsillectomies each year in the United States. Although 51% to 83% of those children experience initial relief from OSA symptoms, 68% see their OSA symptoms relapse and return by the three-year mark.

In stark contrast, the current study concluded that “…it is expected that the [Vivos] treatment will have a permanent effect past the 24-month study duration. Compared to CPAP, adenotonsillectomy, and [rapid maxillary expansion], which have limitations such as adherence, complications, and 24/7 use, respectively, [the Vivos DNA device] offers a new option for pediatric OSA treatment.”

The MAHA Report, released on May 22, 2025 by Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and recently covered in the journal Sleep Review, delivers a stark warning about the dangers of overtreatment in pediatric healthcare, particularly adenotonsillectomies for sleep apnea. “There exists a robust evidence base demonstrating significant and costly (both financially and in terms of human suffering) harms experienced by children due to overtreatment at the hands of American healthcare,” the report states. For parents seeking alternatives to risky surgeries, the Vivos DNA appliance offers a non-invasive solution—addressing airway obstruction through natural jaw development without the financial burden or physical trauma of unnecessary procedures. As the report urges a shift toward safer, evidence-based care, Vivos provides a way to address debilitating OSA in children without resorting to irreversible interventions.

“The significance of this study and what it means for children with OSA cannot be overstated,” said R. Kirk Huntsman, Chairman and CEO of Vivos. “This is welcome news for all parents with children who suffer from OSA. No longer is their only option to subject their children to a painful and often ineffective surgical procedure with a high relapse rate. They and their OSA healthcare providers now have further confirmation that a safe, effective, and non-surgical treatment option with lasting results is available. Moreover, the study comes at an excellent time as we work to integrate our recent Sleep Center of Nevada acquisition and pursue other sleep medical practice collaborations or acquisitions to significantly increase the number of patients who have access to our cutting-edge treatments.”

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods that promote sleep wellness and health for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) devices are the only oral appliances cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA (including severe OSA) and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17 within the FDA cleared usage for such devices.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it’s closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, solutions are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, is changing this. Through innovative technology, education, and collaborations with or acquisitions of functional medicine doctors, and sleep specialists, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of patients suffering with OSA.

Vivos’ portfolio of cutting-edge oral appliances offer a proprietary, clinically effective OSA solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life. For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

