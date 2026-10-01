New CEO and executive medical director named for Washington Permanente Medical Group

Experienced physician executive Taejoon Ahn, MD, will lead one of Washington's largest multispecialty medical groups.

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Permanente Medical Group announced new leadership with Taejoon Ahn, MD, MPH, selected as its new CEO and executive medical director, effective September 30. Dr. Ahn now leads one of Washington's largest multispecialty medical groups, with over 1,200 clinicians caring for more than 550,000 Kaiser Permanente members.

WPMG is the independent, physician-owned medical group that provides care for Kaiser Permanente members in Washington state, working exclusively with Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Ahn succeeds Dorian Reid, MD, who has been serving in an interim capacity since September 2025.

"We're proud to welcome Dr. Ahn to lead WPMG. His leadership in the Washington market, in partnership with regional president Cynthia Dold, will allow Kaiser Permanente to continue delivering on its mission for our members, clinicians, and communities," said Viral Shah, MD, chair of the WPMG board of directors.

With more than 15 years of experience as a physician executive, Dr. Ahn has built a distinguished career leading health care organizations through growth, innovation, and transformation. His leadership spans clinical operations, governance, physician engagement, and care delivery innovation, with a consistent focus on improving the experiences of both patients and clinicians while advancing organizational performance.

"I am honored to join WPMG," said Dr. Ahn. "I believe deeply in the value of integrated care and coverage, and I see Kaiser Permanente as a model for the future of health care in America. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated people of WPMG, Kaiser Permanente, and the KP Medical Foundation as we continue to bring high-quality, coordinated care to more people across Washington."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Ahn to Washington and to Kaiser Permanente," said Cynthia Dold, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Washington. "His deep experience leading physician organizations will be an incredible asset to our organization and the members we serve. Together, we will build on the strength of our integrated care and coverage model, working closely with our physicians, care teams, and employees to expand access, advance high-quality care, and improve the health of the communities we are privileged to serve."

Dr. Ahn most recently served for 12 years as the president of John Muir Medical Group. Prior to that he served as vice president and medical director of urgent care services for John Muir Medical Group, faculty for the HIV/AIDS National Clinical Consultation Center at the University of California, San Francisco, and assistant clinical professor of Family & Community Medicine at UCSF. He served on the board of John Muir Health and was a founding director on the board of Canopy Health.

He also served on the California Academy of Family Physicians board of directors, medical practice affairs committee, audit and compliance committee, and chair of the legislative affairs committee, and on the California Medical Association's Specialty Delegation and Council on Legislation.

Dr. Ahn received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, where he also completed a residency in family and community medicine. He received his master's degree in public health with an emphasis on epidemiology from the University of California, Berkeley. He is an alumnus of the California Health Care Foundation's Leadership Fellowship and is a certified physician executive with the American Association for Physician Leadership (formerly the American College of Physician Executives).

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for- profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry- leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

Contact:Linnae.M.Riesen@kp.org, 206-316-0224

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ceo-and-executive-medical-director-named-for-washington-permanente-medical-group-302894905.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente