New CE Summit Focuses on Veterinary Neurosurgery, Innovation, and Collaboration

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Veterinary Specialists (BVS) proudly announces the inaugural BVS Neurosurgery Summit — a premier, two-and-a-half-day event focused on advancing the field of veterinary neurosurgery. Tailored for specialists and residents within ACVIM (Neurology), ECVN, ACVS, and ECVS, the summit will provide cutting-edge education, collaboration, and hands-on experience.

The summit will take place September 19–21, 2025, at the Kimpton Armory Hotel in beautiful Bozeman, Montana. An optional hands-on dry lab will also be offered on September 22 at the BVS hospital.

This summit provides a unique opportunity for veterinary neurologists, surgeons, house officers, and students to engage in collaborative learning and professional development.

Event Highlights

Expert-Led Sessions: Attendees will gain up to 14 hours of RACE-pending Continuing Education (CE) through case-based insights, research-driven lectures, expert-led discussions, and a half-day dry lab

Specialist-Level Lectures & Roundtables: Topics include intracranial surgery, skull reconstruction, minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques, spinal biomechanics, implant decision-making, comparative neurosurgery strategies, and advances in lumbosacral surgery.

Networking Opportunities: The summit fosters collaboration among peers and thought leaders in a picturesque mountain setting conducive to learning and recharging.

Summit Registration Details

Residency-Trained Specialists:

$400 early bird pricing until July 1 – $500 thereafter

early bird pricing until – thereafter House Officers & Students: Complimentary

Meals: Complimentary breakfast and lunch provided

Dry Lab Registration Details:

$250 per attendee — space is limited.

For more information and to register, please visit the official summit website: https://bvspets.vet/neuro-summit

Media Contact:



Marketing Director



marketing@bvspets.com



406-920-0160

