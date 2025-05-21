SUBSCRIBE
New CE Summit Focuses on Veterinary Neurosurgery, Innovation, and Collaboration

May 21, 2025 | 
BOZEMAN, Mont., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Veterinary Specialists (BVS) proudly announces the inaugural BVS Neurosurgery Summit — a premier, two-and-a-half-day event focused on advancing the field of veterinary neurosurgery. Tailored for specialists and residents within ACVIM (Neurology), ECVN, ACVS, and ECVS, the summit will provide cutting-edge education, collaboration, and hands-on experience. 

Expert-Led Sessions: Attendees will gain up to 14 hours of RACE-approved Continuing Education (CE)

The summit will take place September 19–21, 2025, at the Kimpton Armory Hotel in beautiful Bozeman, Montana. An optional hands-on dry lab will also be offered on September 22 at the BVS hospital.

This summit provides a unique opportunity for veterinary neurologists, surgeons, house officers, and students to engage in collaborative learning and professional development.

Event Highlights  

Expert-Led Sessions: Attendees will gain up to 14 hours of RACE-pending Continuing Education (CE) through case-based insights, research-driven lectures, expert-led discussions, and a half-day dry lab

Specialist-Level Lectures & Roundtables: Topics include intracranial surgery, skull reconstruction, minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques, spinal biomechanics, implant decision-making, comparative neurosurgery strategies, and advances in lumbosacral surgery.

Networking Opportunities: The summit fosters collaboration among peers and thought leaders in a picturesque mountain setting conducive to learning and recharging. 

Summit Registration Details

  • Residency-Trained Specialists:
  • $400 early bird pricing until July 1$500 thereafter
  • House Officers & Students: Complimentary
  • Meals: Complimentary breakfast and lunch provided

Dry Lab Registration Details:

  • $250 per attendee — space is limited.

For more information and to register, please visit the official summit website: https://bvspets.vet/neuro-summit 

Media Contact:

Marketing Director

marketing@bvspets.com

406-920-0160

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ce-summit-focuses-on-veterinary-neurosurgery-innovation-and-collaboration-302461462.html

SOURCE Bridger Veterinary Specialists

