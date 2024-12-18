Neutrolis Expands Senior Leadership Team to Drive Development of Growing Pipeline of Non-Immunosuppressive Therapies for NET-mediated Autoimmune Diseases

Appointment of seasoned executives with substantial industry expertise strengthens team as the company advances programs into the clinic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutrolis Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team to support advancement of the company’s growing clinical pipeline and the next phase of its growth. Michael Fleming has been appointed as chief business and strategy officer, Andreas Reiff, M.D., joins Neutrolis as chief medical officer and Ralph Lambalot, Ph.D. as chief technology officer.

“The expansion of our senior leadership team with the appointment of industry veterans Michael, Andreas and Ralph adds significant strategic and operational experience in business development, commercialization and clinical development, and research and technical operations,” said Toby Fox, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Neutrolis. “Our new team members share our passion and vision of fulfilling the unmet treatment needs in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and developing a new generation of promising therapeutics targeting NETs, which are at the root of many inflammatory diseases.”

“As we advance into the next phase of our journey, our expanded team will foster our growth, drive execution and bolster the scalability and productivity of our pipeline,” said Abdul Hakkim, Ph.D., chief operating officer and co-founder, Neutrolis. “Their expertise will be pivotal as we work towards delivering novel targeted autoimmune therapies to patients in need.”

Neutrolis’ expanded leadership team includes Michael Fleming who, as CBSO, is responsible for driving the company’s corporate and portfolio strategy, product licensing and strategic collaborations, and fundraising efforts to develop groundbreaking therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory therapies. With over 35 years of senior and executive leadership in commercialization, product development, business development and corporate strategy at companies including GSK, Genentech, Elan, Nuvelo, Anacor, and Coherus BioSciences, Mr. Fleming brings an end-to-end understanding of product development through commercialization which underpins the company’s value creation strategies.

As the company’s CMO, Dr. Andreas Reiff directs the clinical development and medical strategy of Neutrolis’ innovative pipeline focused on targeting NETs for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Andreas brings extensive experience in autoimmune and inflammatory disease treatment, guiding clinical strategy, trials, regulatory submissions, and medical affairs. In his prior role as senior vice president of immunology and inflammation at Parexel he was responsible for strategy, business growth, and clinical development of extensive drug development portfolios in the areas of rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology, allergy and ophthalmology. He is an emeritus professor of pediatrics and rheumatology at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, where he led the Division of Rheumatology and is currently an adjunct professor of rheumatology at the Oregon Health Science University (OHSU).

Dr. Ralph Lambalot serves as CTO at Neutrolis, where he is responsible for leading the technological innovation that underlies the development of the company’s cutting-edge therapies. Dr. Lambalot oversees the research, development, and optimization of Neutrolis’ proprietary exDNASE™ platform, ensuring seamless integration of advanced technologies into the drug development process. He brings more than 28 years of experience in chemistry, manufacturing and controls, and expertise in bioprocessing. He has been key to the acceleration of biopharma development at firms including Pfizer, Abbott, and AbbVie where he led teams that delivered six successful new product launches including HUMIRA® and SKYRIZI® as well as contract manufacturing of client products.

About Neutrolis Inc.

Neutrolis is revolutionizing the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive therapies that target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). NETs are web-like structures composed of DNA, histones and antimicrobial proteins released by neutrophils that can lead to tissue damage and chronic inflammation and play a critical role in the progression of immune-mediated inflammatory disorders. The extracellular DNA and proteins within NETs trigger autoantibodies, fueling flares in these conditions. The company’s exDNASE™ platform powers the development of analogs of naturally occurring enzymes that disassemble NETs. By addressing the underlying cause of NET-driven diseases, such as lupus, dry eye disease, and other chronic autoimmune conditions, Neutrolis aims to advance transformational therapies for patients. For more information, please visit neutrolis.com .

