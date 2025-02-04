SUBSCRIBE
NeuroPace Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation of Data from the Post-Approval Study of the RNS System at the American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting Being Held April 5th – 9th

February 3, 2025 | 
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that an abstract featuring data from the Post-approval Study of the RNS System has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting, which is being held April 5th – 9th in San Diego.

Presentation Details:
Title:Multicenter Post-approval Study of the RNS System in Focal Epilepsy
Presenter:Dr. Dawn Eliashiv, Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the UCLA Seizure Disorders Center
Session:S20: Epilepsy Clinical Outcomes and Prognostication
Presentation number:009
Date and Time:Monday, April 7th, at 5:06 PM PT

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

