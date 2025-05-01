NeuroOne® to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025, before market open on May 13, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-In (Toll Free): 888-506-0062

International Dial-In: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 655933

Webcast: 2Q25 Webcast Link

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Tuesday, May 27, 2025. To listen, please call 877-481-4010 within the United States or 919-882-2331 when calling internationally, using replay passcode 52404. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above through May 27, 2025.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.nmtc1.com.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us