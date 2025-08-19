NeuroOne® Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System to Treat Facial Pain

FDA Clearance Further Validates Technology Platform and Offers Alternatives to Pharmaceutical and Invasive Surgical Treatments

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance to market its OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System for use in procedures to create radiofrequency lesions for the treatment of pain, or for lesioning nerve tissue for functional neurosurgical procedures. As previously announced, the company completed the FDA submission earlier than anticipated and now targets a limited commercial launch in the fourth quarter of calendar 2025.

This clearance leverages the Company’s proprietary OneRF® Ablation System RF generator platform for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting approximately 150,000 people in the United States annually1. The trigeminal nerve is the main sensory nerve in the face associated with triggering excruciating pain for this condition.

Trigeminal neuralgia is typically treated with medication or invasive procedures, including microvascular decompression (MVD), radiosurgery, or other percutaneous techniques. The OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System features a minimally invasive surgical technology to treat severe, chronic facial pain. The system delivers targeted radiofrequency (RF) energy to ablate trigeminal nerve fibers, interrupting pain signaling. Differentiated features of this system include a “first-of-its-kind” multi-contact RF probe that allows for both precise localization and tailored ablation of the pain-conducting nerve tissue – using the same RF probe, and under temperature-controlled conditions which enhance safety and accuracy. This system may allow for reduced procedural time, improved patient comfort and improved patient safety.

“One of the key aspects of the OneRF® technology platform is its potential to be effective across multiple neurological disorders and pain management functions,” said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. “This is our first venture in pain management therapies and this newest technology aligns well with current commercial efforts with our OneRF® brain ablation system. Some of the current users for the OneRF® brain ablation system also perform nerve ablation procedures for facial pain, which may allow current medical practices to further justify the investment. Furthermore, we expect to pursue additional opportunities leveraging our technology platform in pain management and other therapeutic applications, such as treatment of lower back pain. With this clearance, we will continue our ongoing discussions with strategic partners and have the potential to begin generating revenues from trigeminal nerve ablation as soon as late calendar year 2025.”

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) is developing and commercializing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, monitoring, ablation, drug delivery and stimulation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com .

