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Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 4, 2026

November 5, 2026 | 
5 min read

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a leader in interventional mental health and provider of NeuroStar® TMS technology and direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced the granting of inducement awards to fourteen non-executive employees as described below. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), these awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to their respective employment with the Company. In all cases, vesting is subject to the recipient’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date, and the awards are subject to the terms of the Company’s 2020 Inducement Incentive Plan.

Restricted stock units (“RSUs”) 

Name Number of Inducement Plan RSUs Vesting Schedule 
Chad McCatherin9,0001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Nicholas Trabucco2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Maya McClain2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Alexandra Germain2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Jackie Fennelly9,0001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Pia Arellano  2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Ashley Reindel9,0001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Egette Indelele2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Allison Manzer29,2501/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Allison Manzer15,0001/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Omar Saleh9,0001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Alondra Pastrona2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Giana Berrios2,4001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Michael Rosenfield3,0001/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Erin DiMarco11,2501/3 on first anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.
Erin DiMarco12,0001/3 on second anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on third anniversary of grant date; 1/3 on fourth anniversary of grant date, subject in each case to the recipient’s continued employment by the Company through the applicable vesting date.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and, through Greenbrook, operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.1

The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics Contact:
Investors:
Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

References
1 The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.


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