Neurogene Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering - June 30, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. In addition, Neurogene expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities are being offered by Neurogene.

Neurogene intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the ongoing clinical development of NGN-401, pre-commercial activities for NGN-401 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, LifeSci Capital and William Blair are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 24, 2025 and was declared effective on April 4, 2025. This offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; LifeSci Capital LLC, Attention: LifeSci Capital LLC, 1700 Broadway, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by email at compliance@lifescicapital.com; and William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Neurogene

Neurogene (NASDAQ: NGNE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing genetic medicines for people and their families impacted by devastating neurological diseases. The Company is using a biology-first approach paired with optimized delivery to develop purpose-built genetic medicines, including programs powered by its novel and proprietary EXACT™ transgene regulation technology. Neurogene is advancing its lead gene therapy program, NGN-401, as a potential best-in-class, one-time treatment for Rett syndrome.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Neurogene does not undertake any obligation to make any updates to these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as may be required under applicable U.S. securities law.

Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Neurogene, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management of Neurogene, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Neurogene’s expectations regarding the proposed offering, including the timing, size, structure and completion of the proposed offering on the anticipated terms; the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering; and the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “on track,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results and many of which are outside of Neurogene’s control. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among other things, the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Neurogene’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2026, and other filings that Neurogene has made and may make with the SEC in the future. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that the contemplated results of any such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the day they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by applicable law, Neurogene undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mike Devine

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

michael.devine@neurogene.com

Investor Contact:

Lina Li

Executive Director, Investor Relations

lina.li@neurogene.com