Neurocrine Biosciences Appoints Lewis Choi as Chief Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Lewis Choi as Chief Information Officer, effective June 9, 2025. Choi, an accomplished leader with 25 years of experience in information technology and artificial intelligence, will be responsible for driving the vision and long-term strategic direction of the company's technology initiatives.

"Lewis is a proven global healthcare leader with a track record of utilizing technology to drive both cultural and technological change," said Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "As we launch CRENESSITY, grow INGREZZA, and advance our pipeline, he joins Neurocrine at an exciting time when advancements in technology will play a critical role in advancing our mission to help more patients."

"I am excited to join Neurocrine at such a pivotal time for the company," Choi said. "I look forward to leveraging innovative IT and digital solutions to strengthen the business and support the teams who work tirelessly to discover, develop and deliver critical treatments for patients."

Choi joins Neurocrine after a 13-year career at Thermo Fisher Scientific, most recently as the Vice President of AI Automation & Data. Previously, he was Global Vice President of Digital Platforms, Engineering & Generative AI; Vice President of Digital Solutions for APAC and Emerging Markets; and Vice President of Corporate Solutions & Integrations. Prior to that, he held IT roles at Life Technologies (prior to its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific), SysGroup Inc., Serene Corporation, ADP, and Corio, Inc. and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of California, Berkeley.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

