Neurent Medical Raises €62.5 million in Oversubscribed Series C Financing to Accelerate NEUROMARK® Commercial Expansion to treat Chronic Rhinitis

GALWAY, Ireland and BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurent Medical, the pioneer behind NEUROMARK®, an innovative, minimally invasive solution to treat chronic rhinitis, today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed Series C financing, raising €62.5 million ($74 million) to drive commercial expansion, broaden clinical evidence, and advance its product and indication pipeline.

The financing was led by MVM Partners, with significant participation from Sofinnova Partners, and included continued support from existing investors EQT Life Sciences, Atlantic Bridge, Fountain Healthcare Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

Chronic rhinitis affects millions of people worldwide and is characterized by persistent symptoms including nasal congestion, rhinorrhea (runny nose), sneezing and postnasal drip that can significantly diminish quality of life. NEUROMARK's proprietary Impedance Controlled Radiofrequency technology targets the overactive posterior nasal nerves (PNN) that drive these symptoms, providing clinicians with a differentiated and durable treatment option designed to address the root cause, not just manage symptoms.

"I am delighted to welcome MVM Partners and Sofinnova Partners to the Neurent Medical team, two global leaders in medtech investing," said CEO of Neurent Medical, Brian Shields. "This Series C financing will support our commercial expansion and help bring NEUROMARK to the patients and physicians who need it most."

Neurent Medical also welcomed Kyle Dempsey, Partner at MVM Partners, and Cedric Moreau, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, to its Board of Directors.

"Millions of patients suffer from chronic rhinitis, and posterior nasal nerve ablation represents a powerful tool to provide proven relief," said Kyle Dempsey. "In this rapidly emerging category, Neurent has set a new standard with a best-in-class solution, powered by a proprietary impedance control system that delivers real-time feedback, giving clinicians greater treatment confidence, control, and predictability during every procedure."

"Chronic rhinitis is a widespread and often overlooked condition affecting millions of patients with limited effective treatment options. Neurent Medical has developed a truly differentiated approach supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating meaningful and durable patient benefit," added Cedric Moreau. We also see significant potential to expand this platform into additional indications, and we are confident in our partnership with Neurent Medical at this pivotal stage of commercial growth."

"Our mission since inception has been to meaningfully improve patients' lives while empowering ENT physicians with predictable, minimally invasive care," Shields continued. "In addition to expanding patient access, this investment will also enable further evidence generation across broader populations and support the continued development of our exciting pipeline offerings."

About NEUROMARK® and Neurent Medical



Neurent Medical is dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for chronic inflammatory sinonasal diseases. Its flagship NEUROMARK System utilizes proprietary Impedance Controlled Radiofrequency technology to gently disrupt hyperactive posterior nasal nerves, delivering durable symptom relief from chronic rhinitis with minimal downtime and a strong safety profile.

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, with U.S. operations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Neurent is advancing both scientific evidence and clinical adoption to establish a new standard of care in chronic rhinitis management. Learn more at www.neuromark.com.

About MVM Partners



MVM has invested in high-growth healthcare businesses since 1997. With teams in Boston, London, and the San Francisco Bay Area, MVM has a broad, global investment outlook spanning medical technology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, contract research and manufacturing, digital health, and other sectors of healthcare. More information can be found at www.mvm.com.

About Sofinnova Partners



Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.

