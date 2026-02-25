Neurent Medical Announces Publication of Positive Randomized Controlled Trial Results for the NEUROMARK® System

Study demonstrates superiority of radiofrequency posterior nasal nerve ablation versus sham control in patients with chronic rhinitis

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurent Medical, a leader in non-surgical treatments for chronic rhinitis, today announced the publication of positive results from its randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating the NEUROMARK® System in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. The study demonstrated that treatment with the NEUROMARK System, an impedance controlled radiofrequency ablation device indicated for chronic rhinitis, is superior to sham control in improving nasal symptoms and quality-of-life measures.

The prospective, multicenter, single-blind, superiority RCT randomized 132 participants to either active treatment with the NEUROMARK System or a sham control. The primary endpoint was the comparison of the reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) responder rate between treatment arms at 90 days. Secondary efficacy outcomes included postnasal drip, chronic cough, Nasal Obstruction Symptom Evaluation (NOSE), mini-Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire (mini-RQLQ), and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9).

Key findings from the trial include:

The rTNSS responder rate was significantly higher in the active treatment arm (73.3%) compared to the sham control arm (35.0%) ( p < 0.001), meeting the primary endpoint and demonstrating superiority of the NEUROMARK System.









< 0.001), meeting the primary endpoint and demonstrating superiority of the NEUROMARK System. Participants treated with NEUROMARK experienced significantly greater improvements in rTNSS, postnasal drip, chronic cough, NOSE score, mini-RQLQ, and PHQ-9 compared to sham control.









NOSE and mini-RQLQ responder rates were significantly higher in the active treatment arm than in the sham control arm.

"These results provide high-level clinical evidence supporting posterior nasal nerve ablation with impedance controlled radiofrequency energy as an effective treatment option for patients suffering from chronic rhinitis," said Mas Takashima, MD, Principal Investigator of the trial and lead author of the publication. "The significant improvements observed across both symptom-based and quality-of-life measures highlight the meaningful impact this therapy can have for patients whose symptoms persist despite medical management."

Brian Shields, Chief Executive Officer of Neurent Medical, added, "The publication of this randomized controlled trial represents another major milestone for Neurent and reinforces our commitment to evidence-based innovation. Demonstrating superiority versus sham in a rigorous RCT underscores the clinical value of the NEUROMARK System and strengthens the foundation for broader adoption of posterior nasal nerve ablation in the treatment of chronic rhinitis."

The NEUROMARK System is designed to deliver multipoint impedance controlled radiofrequency energy to the posterior nasal nerve region, targeting the underlying neural drivers of chronic rhinitis symptoms. Results from this study further support its role as a minimally invasive treatment option for appropriate patients.

About Neurent Medical



Neurent Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative, non-surgical solutions for patients suffering from chronic rhinitis. The company's NEUROMARK® System leverages radiofrequency technology to address the underlying neural pathways contributing to chronic nasal symptoms. Neurent Medical is headquartered in Galway, Ireland. To learn more, visit: www.neuromark.com PAM339r01 Feb 2026

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurent-medical-announces-publication-of-positive-randomized-controlled-trial-results-for-the-neuromark-system-302695853.html

SOURCE Neurent Medical