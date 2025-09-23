NEUPATH HEALTH TO PRESENT AT THE ANNUAL SMALLCAP DISCOVERIES CONFERENCE IN VANCOUVER

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH), (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), owner and operator of a network of clinics delivering category-leading chronic pain treatment, is pleased to announce the Company is participating in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. Joe Walewicz, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Lemieux, President of NeuPath will be presenting on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 9:30-10:00 a.m. PT in Room D about the Company’s recent and future planned activities.

The Vancouver event will feature company presentations, keynote sessions, and one-on-one meetings in a curated format that brings together engaged investors and select Canadian growth companies. Focused on strengthening Canada’s microcap ecosystem, it fosters meaningful connections, improves access to capital, and builds long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight. At its heart, it is a community effort to create a healthier environment for capital formation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Investors interested in meeting with NeuPath during the conference should contact the coordinator at trevor@smallcapdiscoveries.com.

This year’s event is being held on September 29-30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at the Parq Hotel and Casino.

Any investors who would like to attend the Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is Canada’s leading small-cap investment community, dedicated to uncovering high-quality, under-followed companies with strong growth potential. Founded and led by veteran investors, the platform provides in-depth research, exclusive insights, and direct access to emerging opportunities in the micro and small-cap space. Through its premium membership, conferences, and educational resources, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with exceptional companies, helping members identify tomorrow’s leaders today.

About NeuPath Health Inc.

NeuPath operates a network of healthcare clinics and related businesses focused on improved access to care and outcomes for patients by leveraging best-in-class treatments and delivering patient-centered multidisciplinary care. We operate a network of medical clinics in Ontario and Alberta that provide comprehensive assessments and rehabilitation services to clients with chronic pain, musculoskeletal/back injuries, sports related injuries and concussions. In addition, NeuPath provides workplace health services and independent medical assessments to employers and disability insurers through a national network of healthcare providers, as well as contract research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. NeuPath is focused on enabling each individual to live their best life. For additional information, please visit www.neupath.com.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the Company's expectation of continued operational improvements in 2025 and the execution of the Company’s growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations included in this news release include, among other things, adverse market conditions, risks associated with obtaining and maintaining the necessary governmental permits and licenses related to the business of the Company, increasing competition in the market and other risks generally inherent in the chronic pain, sports medicine, concussion and workplace health services markets. A comprehensive discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For additional Information, please contact:

Jeff Zygouras

Chief Financial Officer

info@neupath.com

(905) 858-1368