NervGen to Host Inaugural R&D Day on September 30, 2026

R&D Day to feature an in-depth review of NVG-291, including its nonclinical and translational foundation, broader therapeutic potential, clinical data generated to date, perspectives from the SCI community, and the Phase 3 RESTORE study design and rationale

Four leading experts spanning spinal cord injury clinical care, outcome assessment, translational research and community advocacy to join NervGen management for presentations and a live question-and-answer session

Live webcast on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced that it will host its inaugural R&D Day webcast on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

The event will provide an in-depth review of the NVG-291 program, spanning the scientific rationale and breadth of nonclinical and translational evidence supporting its development in SCI while highlighting the broader therapeutic potential; clinical data from the Phase 1 program and Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study in individuals with chronic cervical SCI; and the design and rationale of RESTORE, the Company’s Phase 3 registrational study. Presentations will bring together scientific, clinical and community advocacy perspectives to provide broader context for the program, consider its relevance to the priorities and lived experiences of individuals with chronic cervical SCI, and provide greater detail on RESTORE’s study population and endpoint framework.

NervGen management will be joined by four leading experts whose work spans SCI clinical care, outcome assessment, translational research and community advocacy:

Benjamin Abramoff, MD, MS — Dr. Abramoff is the Director of SCI Services and Associate Professor of Clinical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. A board-certified physiatrist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and SCI medicine, he specializes in the clinical care and long-term management of people living with SCI. He also serves on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee, where he contributes to recommendations on SCI research priorities.

— Dr. Abramoff is the Director of SCI Services and Associate Professor of Clinical Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. A board-certified physiatrist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and SCI medicine, he specializes in the clinical care and long-term management of people living with SCI. He also serves on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Spinal Cord Research Advisory Committee, where he contributes to recommendations on SCI research priorities. Sukhvinder Kalsi-Ryan, PhD, PT — Dr. Kalsi-Ryan led the international development and validation of the Graded Redefined Assessment of Strength, Sensibility and Prehension (GRASSP), an SCI-specific assessment of upper-limb impairment and function in individuals with traumatic cervical SCI resulting in tetraplegia. A clinician scientist and physical therapist, her research focuses on upper-limb recovery, the measurement of neurological and functional change, and emerging neurorestorative and neuromodulatory approaches following SCI. She is a Clinician Scientist at KITE Research Institute–UHN, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Toronto, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Neural Outcomes Consulting.

Dr. Kalsi-Ryan led the international development and validation of the Graded Redefined Assessment of Strength, Sensibility and Prehension (GRASSP), an SCI-specific assessment of upper-limb impairment and function in individuals with traumatic cervical SCI resulting in tetraplegia. A clinician scientist and physical therapist, her research focuses on upper-limb recovery, the measurement of neurological and functional change, and emerging neurorestorative and neuromodulatory approaches following SCI. She is a Clinician Scientist at KITE Research Institute–UHN, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Toronto, and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Neural Outcomes Consulting. Philippa Warren, PhD — Dr. Warren is a Sir Henry Dale Senior Fellow at King’s College London, where she leads the Warren Laboratory within the Wolfson Sensory, Pain and Regeneration Centre. Her group investigates the biological mechanisms that limit motor and respiratory recovery following SCI and therapeutic approaches designed to overcome these barriers. She is the first author of a 2018 Nature Communications study showing that enzymatic degradation of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs) in a preclinical model restored diaphragm function up to 1.5 years after cervical SCI, and a co-author of The Biology of Regeneration Failure and Success After Spinal Cord Injury (Physiological Reviews, 2018), a widely cited review in the field. Her preclinical research also includes the evaluation of intracellular sigma peptide (ISP; NVG-291-R), the rodent analog of NVG-291, in models of chronic cervical SCI.

Dr. Warren is a Sir Henry Dale Senior Fellow at King’s College London, where she leads the Warren Laboratory within the Wolfson Sensory, Pain and Regeneration Centre. Her group investigates the biological mechanisms that limit motor and respiratory recovery following SCI and therapeutic approaches designed to overcome these barriers. She is the first author of a 2018 Nature Communications study showing that enzymatic degradation of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs) in a preclinical model restored diaphragm function up to 1.5 years after cervical SCI, and a co-author of The Biology of Regeneration Failure and Success After Spinal Cord Injury (Physiological Reviews, 2018), a widely cited review in the field. Her preclinical research also includes the evaluation of intracellular sigma peptide (ISP; NVG-291-R), the rodent analog of NVG-291, in models of chronic cervical SCI. Barry Munro — Mr. Munro is the Chief Development Officer of the Canadian Spinal Research Organization and Director of the North American Spinal Cord Injury Consortium (NASCIC). Since sustaining a spinal cord injury in 1987, Mr. Munro has spent nearly four decades advocating for research that reflects the priorities and perspectives of individuals living with SCI. He has helped advance efforts to establish an SCI-focused Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) meeting, including public discussions on centering the perspectives of individuals living with SCI in drug development. He has also contributed to NASCIC’s SCI Research Advocacy Course, which prepares individuals living with SCI and caregivers to participate as informed partners in research.

The presentations will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Webcast Information

To view a live webcast of the event, register here. A recording of the webcast will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of NervGen’s website at www.nervgen.com.

About NervGen

NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen’s lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide designed to target the inhibitory CSPG-PTPσ pathway. NVG-291 is the first pharmacologic candidate to improve function, independence, and quality of life in chronic SCI, as observed in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company’s next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

On365 Partners, Investor Relations

ir@nervgen.com

203.293.8091

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Media

Russo Partners

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

858.717.2310