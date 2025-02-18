NervGen Pharma Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing neurorestorative therapeutics, today announced that it has granted 627,200 incentive stock options to the company’s employees, including 505,200 to the company’s Officers, exercisable at a price of $2.97 per share for a period of 10 years and that vest equally every six months over a two-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company’s stock option plan.

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to promote nervous system repair in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The company is testing the clinical efficacy of its lead molecule, NVG-291, in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in spinal cord injury and has initiated preclinical evaluation of a new development candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the company.

