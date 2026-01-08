NervGen Pharma Begins Trading on Nasdaq Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen Pharma Corp. (“NervGen” or the “Company") (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on Nasdaq. NervGen’s common shares will begin trading on Nasdaq today, under the symbol “NGEN.”

"A listing on Nasdaq marks a defining moment in NervGen’s evolution as a leading biopharmaceutical company developing neuroreparative therapeutics," said Adam Rogers, MD, Interim Chief Executive Officer of NervGen Pharma. "With unprecedented Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI data demonstrating durable improvements in function, independence, and quality of life in chronic SCI, we are entering late-stage development from a position of clinical and organizational strength. We believe this listing will enhance visibility in the marketplace, improve liquidity, broaden and diversify our shareholder base, and ultimately drive long-term shareholder value as we advance NVG-291 toward potentially becoming the first approved pharmacologic therapy for SCI and transforming the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need.”

NervGen's listing on Nasdaq follows the Company's announcement of expanded Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study data on November 24th, 2025, in which NVG-291 demonstrated unprecedented durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury. NVG-291’s ability to enable the nervous system to repair itself is supported by statistically significant improvements in upper-limb corticospinal signaling, as well as statistically significant reductions in hyperactive upper and lower-limb reticulospinal signaling. NervGen will conduct a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) End-of-Phase 2 meeting in early 2026 to align on the development and registration pathway for NVG-291. In September 2025, the Company completed an FDA Type C meeting, during which the FDA confirmed that multiple regulatory pathways are available to support approval.

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen’s lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide. NVG-291 was evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury and is the first pharmacologic candidate to demonstrate durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life. Enrollment of individuals with subacute SCI in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study is ongoing, alongside preparation for a Phase 3 clinical trial in chronic SCI. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company’s next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note and Forward Looking-Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to, the Company’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “trend”, “indication”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “likely” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected enhanced visibility in the market place, improved liquidity, broadened and diversified shareholder base, and long-term shareholder value from the Nasdaq listing; NVG-291’s potential to become the first approved pharmacologic therapy for SCI; the Company’s plans for future regulatory meetings; the Company’s potentially best-in-class candidate, NVG-291; the potential broad therapeutic applications of NVG-291; the future growth of the Company; the Company’s mission to transform the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injury; the Company’s pursuit to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic conditions with significant unmet medical need; the objectives, planned clinical endpoints, timing, expected rate of enrollment, and final results from our clinical trials of NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury; and the creation of neuroreparative therapeutics to enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: its ability to obtain future funding on favorable terms, if at all; the accuracy of its financial projections; obtaining positive results in its clinical trials; its ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; its ability to arrange for the manufacturing of its product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s most recently filed prospectus supplement, short form base shelf prospectus, annual information form, financial statements and management discussion and analysis all of which can be found on NervGen’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in NervGen’s Form F-10/A filed on EDGAR at www.edgar.com. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.