Neopharma Technologies Appoints Singapore Fintech Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur Mr. Joo Seng Wong as Board Advisor to Oversee Institutional Strategy and Global Execution

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopharma Technologies Ltd ("Neopharma"), a digital health company pioneering AI-driven Digital Drug and Impairment Testing, today announced the appointment of Mr. Joo Seng Wong to its Advisory Board. Mr. Wong will play a key role in strengthening Neopharma's institutional strategy, execution frameworks, and global commercialization roadmap as the company advances toward its planned NASDAQ listing.

Institutional Credibility and Strategic Depth

Mr. Wong is one of Singapore's most accomplished financial and technology leaders. A Fintech Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur, he currently serves as Venture Partner at Vickers Venture Partners, one of Asia's foremost global venture capital firms, and Venture Partner at True Global Ventures, a leading technology-focused VC.



He is also Chairman of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), Singapore's oldest chamber of commerce. His deep capital-markets expertise and proven ability to commercialize complex technology platforms will further strengthen Neopharma's institutional leadership and execution discipline.

Mr. Wong brings over three decades of experience leading and advising institutional-grade enterprises at the intersection of finance, AI, and data infrastructure. As Co-Founder and CEO of Spark Systems, he built one of Asia's most advanced AI-powered trading platforms. Previously, he co-founded M-DAQ Private Ltd, which achieved a SGD $250 million Series C valuation within six years, and served as Founding CEO of GK Goh Financial Services, transforming it into one of Asia's largest FX trading houses.



A MENSA Singapore member, Mr. Wong is recognized for strategic execution, risk management, and innovation—qualities critical to scaling Neopharma's global commercial and regulatory footprint.

Guiding Neopharma's Institutional Growth

Neopharma's proprietary NEOVAULT® Platform combines AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity to digitize drug and impairment testing across occupational health, safety, and law-enforcement sectors. The system provides tamper-proof, regulatory-compliant data that enables governments and enterprises to make informed, real-time compliance decisions.

"It is an honour to welcome Mr. Joo Seng Wong to the Neopharma Technologies team," said Marcus L'Estrange, Executive Chairman of Neopharma Technologies. "Mr. Wong brings exceptional institutional credibility and fintech execution expertise that will help drive our investor engagement, disciplined growth, and global expansion strategy."

Mr. Wong added: "It is a pleasure to join Neopharma and be part of the team. The wide scope as well as depth of this product makes this one of the key companies to watch, as it will literally force an evolution in this industry."

About Neopharma Technologies Ltd

Neopharma Technologies Ltd is an Australian-based AI- and cybersecurity-driven digital health company. Its NEOVAULT® Platform secures Digital Drug and Impairment Testing and ensures compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and HIPAA standards. Through partnerships with leading POC manufacturers and system integrators, Neopharma delivers real-time, compliant, and globally scalable diagnostic data solutions.

Contact: Shaun Melville, shaun@neopharmatechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neopharma-technologies-appoints-singapore-fintech-veteran-and-serial-entrepreneur-mr-joo-seng-wong-as-board-advisor-to-oversee-institutional-strategy-and-global-execution-302579154.html

SOURCE Neopharma Technologies Ltd