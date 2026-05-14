Neomorph Appoints Biopharma Leader Robert J. Hugin as Chairman of the Board

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neomorph, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing a new class of molecular glue degraders to target historically undruggable proteins, today announced the appointment of Bob Hugin, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.



A highly regarded biopharma leader, Mr. Hugin brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling innovative healthcare companies. During his tenure at Celgene, he helped transform the company into a global biotechnology leader, driving significant growth and the successful development and commercialization of multiple blockbuster therapies.



“Bob has a rare ability to translate bold science into enduring companies,” said Phil Chamberlain, D.Phil., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. “He’s been at the center of one of biotech’s most defining growth stories, and his strategic instincts and operational depth will be critical as we advance our pipeline and scale the company. We’re proud to welcome him as Chairman as we move into our next stage of growth.”

“Neomorph is tackling one of the most exciting frontiers in drug discovery,” said Hugin. “Its molecular glue degrader platform opens the door to a new set of targets that have long been out of reach. I’m excited to partner with the team to help realize that potential and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.”

Bob Hugin is a veteran biopharmaceutical executive with a proven track record of leadership and value creation. He is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Corporation, a global biopharmaceutical company recognized for developing transformational therapies for serious unmet medical needs. During his tenure, Celgene became a leader in oncology, immunology, and inflammation. Mr. Hugin previously served as Chairman of the Board of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), representing the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry on policy and regulatory issues. He currently serves as a director of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Chubb Limited and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, where he contributes strategic insight across drug development, clinical innovation, and corporate growth. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hugin was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and an MBA from the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia.

“We believe Bob’s decades-long experience in guiding biopharma companies to and through value-creating milestones will significantly augment the Neomorph team’s capabilities as they continue to advance their molecular glue degraders through clinical trials and beyond,” said Cam Wheeler, Partner at Deerfield Management, founding investor in Neomorph. “We welcome Bob to the board and look forward to working together.”

About Neomorph, Inc.

Neomorph is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across serious diseases. By engineering neomorphic protein surfaces, Neomorph enables precision targeted protein degradation of disease drivers that have historically been considered undruggable. As a leader in molecular glue technology, Neomorph has created the world’s largest proprietary molecular glue target space, spanning multiple novel degrons across an expansive portfolio of E3 ubiquitin ligases. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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