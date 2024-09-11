SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeoGenomics to Present New Data at ESMO 2024, Highlighting the Value of ctDNA and NGS for Advancing Cancer Diagnostics and Personalized Treatment

September 11, 2024 | 
4 min read

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, will present three studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, September 13-17 (booth #438). NeoGenomics’ data offers key insights into circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis and next-generation sequencing (NGS), focusing on their role in early diagnosis and treatment optimization.


“Emerging technologies leveraging ctDNA and NGS are increasing our ability to identify cancers in high-risk patients, which was previously beyond reach,” said Dr. Nathan Montgomery, Vice President of Medical Services at NeoGenomics. “Collectively, our findings demonstrate the potential of advanced molecular diagnostics to detect cancer earlier, guide more personalized treatments, and ultimately improve patient outcomes worldwide.”

NeoGenomics’ poster presentations include:

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “plan,” “potential” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

