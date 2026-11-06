NeoGenomics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 6, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:45 am CST

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:45 am CST Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:00 pm EST

Live and archived webcasts of the sessions may be viewed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, providing oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to deliver timely, actionable insights that guide personalized care decisions. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, England.

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com