SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NeoGenomics Completes Acquisition of Pathline

April 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

Patients and physicians will benefit from access to NeoGenomics’ broad test menu and high-quality laboratory services in the Tri-state area

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New Jersey.


With the acquisition, NeoGenomics strengthens its commercial presence in the Northeast U.S. and broadens access to its comprehensive oncology test menu, expands its service capabilities, and accelerates growth in molecular and hematology-oncology testing.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

Florida Mergers & acquisitions
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business bankruptcy assistance concept. businessman on a paper boat and rescues a drowning man vector
Gene therapy
Lilly Throws Sangamo a Lifeline With Pact Worth Potential $1.4B+
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Digital collage modern art. Hand giving and receiving money
Mergers & acquisitions
Bluebird Draws Another Suitor Amid Plans To Go Private
March 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Community expansion. Collaboration, of new members. Cooperate on project development. Find like-minded people, join the team. Spread influence and power.
Mergers & acquisitions
Alcon Secures Majority Stake in Aurion, Deposes CEO
March 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
caute cartoon businesspeople stand on hands with blue backgroound
China
Bayer Jumps on Chinese Partnership Train with Oncology Deal
March 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky