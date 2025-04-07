NeoGenomics Completes Acquisition of Pathline

Patients and physicians will benefit from access to NeoGenomics’ broad test menu and high-quality laboratory services in the Tri-state area

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New Jersey.





With the acquisition, NeoGenomics strengthens its commercial presence in the Northeast U.S. and broadens access to its comprehensive oncology test menu, expands its service capabilities, and accelerates growth in molecular and hematology-oncology testing.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

