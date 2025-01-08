SUBSCRIBE
Neogen® To Participate in Upcoming January 2025 Investor Conferences

January 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference, held virtually on January 14, 2025.

John Adent, Neogen’s President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on January 15, 2025, at 3:45 PM PT.

To access the webcast and presentation materials for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke, Vice President, IR & Treasury

IR@Neogen.com

