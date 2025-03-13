Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Cash and investments in marketable securities on December 31, 2024 were $269.1 million as compared to $329.4 million at December 31, 2023. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The significant progress we made last year in advancing our immunology pipeline positions us for two value-creating data milestones in 2025,” said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. “With enrollment now complete for the atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata Phase 2b trials, we are on track to report topline data for rezpegaldesleukin in the second quarter and in the fourth quarter of this year, respectively. This program is poised to emerge as the first T regulatory cell treatment option to help the millions of patients battling these chronic autoimmune disorders.”

“We also made progress on our preclinical immunology programs,” continued Robin. “We reported the first data for NKTR-0165, our novel antibody targeting TNFR2, and unveiled a new bispecific antibody, NKTR-0166. We plan to submit the IND for NKTR-0165 in the second half of this year.”

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.2 million as compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $98.4 million as compared to $90.1 million in 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.8 million as compared to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total operating costs and expenses for the full year 2024 were $203.6 million as compared to $353.8 million in 2023. Operating costs and expenses for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2024 decreased as compared to 2023 primarily due to a $40.4 million gain from sale of the Huntsville manufacturing facility in 2024, as well as decreases in restructuring and impairment costs. Operating expenses for the full year 2024 also decreased as compared to 2023 due to a one-time $76.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment recognized in the first quarter of 2023.

R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.7 million as compared to $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. R&D expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $120.9 million as compared to $114.2 million in 2023. R&D expense increased for full year 2024 primarily due to increases in development expenses for rezpegaldesleukin partially offset by decreases in employee and related facilities costs, as well as development expenses for NKTR-255.

G&A expense was $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. G&A expense for the full year 2024 was $76.8 million as compared to $77.4 million in 2023. G&A expense remained consistent for the full year 2024 as compared to the full year 2023. Decreases in employee costs were offset by a reduction of facilities costs allocated to research and development expense as well as an increase in commercial litigation expense.

Restructuring and impairment costs were $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $15.7 million in the full year 2024, as compared to $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $52.0 million in the full year 2023. The full year 2024 amount includes $8.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, and $7.4 million in other restructuring costs. The full year 2023 amount includes $7.9 million in severance expense, $35.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, and $8.8 million in other restructuring costs.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million or $0.03 basic and diluted earnings per share as compared to a net loss of $42.1 million or $0.22 basic and diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $119.0 million or $0.58 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $276.1 million or $1.45 basic and diluted loss per share in 2023. Excluding the $40.4 million gain from sale of the Huntsville manufacturing facility, and the $1.4 million in non-cash restructuring charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $31.8 million or $0.15 basic and diluted loss per share. Excluding the $40.4 million gain from sale of the Huntsville manufacturing facility, and the $15.7 million in non-cash restructuring and real estate impairment charges, net loss, on a non-GAAP basis, for the full year 2024 was $143.7 million or $0.70 basic and diluted loss per share.

2024 and Recent Business Highlights

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar’s lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar’s pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow Nektar on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: “will,” “expect,” “develop,” “potential,” “advance,” “plan,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422, and NKTR-255. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are in clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) a Fast Track designation does not increase the likelihood that rezpegaldesleukin will receive marketing approval in the United States; (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023(1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,252 $ 35,277 Short-term investments 210,974 268,339 Accounts receivable - 1,205 Inventory, net - 16,101 Other current assets 6,066 9,779 Total current assets 261,292 330,701 Long-term investments 13,869 25,825 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,411 18,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,413 18,007 Equity method investment in Gannet BioChem 12,218 - Other assets 4,647 4,644 Total assets $ 303,850 $ 398,033 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 11,560 9,848 Accrued expenses 29,972 22,162 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 19,868 19,259 Total current liabilities 61,400 51,269 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 82,696 98,517 Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net 91,776 112,625 Other long-term liabilities 7,241 4,635 Total liabilities 243,113 267,046 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 19 19 Capital in excess of par value 3,659,867 3,608,137 Treasury stock (3,000) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 61 80 Accumulated deficit (3,596,210) (3,477,249) Total stockholders’ equity 60,737 130,987 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 303,850 $ 398,033 (1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2023 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product sales $ 12,874 $ 5,483 $ 33,563 $ 20,681 Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties 16,238 18,061 64,267 68,921 License, collaboration and other revenue 63 341 597 520 Total revenue 29,175 23,885 98,427 90,122 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 7,978 7,283 30,686 33,768 Research and development 28,744 29,942 120,908 114,162 General and administrative 17,135 17,320 76,751 77,417 Restructuring and impairment 1,360 2,851 15,670 51,958 Impairment of goodwill - - - 76,501 Gain on sale of the Huntsville manufacturing facility (40,390) - (40,390) - Total operating costs and expenses 14,827 57,396 203,625 353,806 Income/(Loss) from operations 14,348 (33,511) (105,198) (263,684) Non-operating income (expense): Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties (10,153) (6,867) (28,112) (25,334) Interest income 2,942 4,617 14,500 19,009 Other income (expense), net (135) (6,347) (390) (6,247) Total non-operating income (expense), net (7,346) (8,597) (14,002) (12,572) Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes 7,002 (42,108) (119,200) (276,256) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (259) (29) (239) (200) Net Income/(loss) $ 7,261 $ (42,079) $ (118,961) $ (276,056) Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.22) $ (0.58) $ (1.45) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income/(loss) per share Basic 209,737 191,040 205,661 190,001 Diluted 213,594 191,040 205,661 190,001

