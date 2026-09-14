NCCN Announces Awards for Quality Improvement Initiatives for Metastatic Prostate Cancer (mPCA)

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network announces funding for selected quality improvement research projects to advance health care quality and improve provider performance in mPCA care.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced funding awards for quality improvement initiatives in metastatic prostate cancer (mPCA), with funding and project oversight provided by Pfizer Global Medical Grants (GMG).

It is critical that we work collaboratively to ensure everyone has access to evidence-based, guideline-concordant care

Many patients with mPCA do not receive the full range of life-prolonging therapies for which they may be eligible. The treatment gap is driven by several interconnected factors. Healthcare Access Disparities—differences in geographic location, insurance coverage, and healthcare infrastructure limit patient access to advanced treatments. Variability in Care Delivery—inconsistent clinical practices across institutions result in unequal treatment standards. Limited Support Systems—patients may lack adequate psychosocial, financial, and logistical support to navigate complex treatment options. Clinical Trial Access—inequitable access to clinical trials prevents eligible patients from accessing cutting-edge therapies.

The selected projects will support innovative approaches to improve quality of life and outcomes for people with mPCA and improve equitable access to high-quality, evidence-based care; standardize testing and diagnostic practices to ensure all patients receive appropriate evaluation; enhance clinical decision-making through scalable, sustainable strategies; and aim to increase participation in clinical trials to advance treatment options and improve outcomes.

"It is critical that we work collaboratively to ensure everyone has access to evidence-based, guideline-concordant care across the entire cancer care spectrum, as optimal care results in better outcomes for people living with and through a diagnosis of cancer," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We are committed to developing projects that are not only impactful but also scalable and sustainable for long-term benefit. We congratulate these researchers and anticipate the meaningful findings from their work will shape the future of mPCA care."

The selected projects are:

Changchuan (Charles) Jiang , MD , UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center



Closing the Biomarker Action Loop in Metastatic Prostate Cancer at a Major U.S. Safety-Net Cancer Program









, Paul Leger, MD, Georgetown University



Multilevel Interventions to Improve the CARE of Patients with Advanced Prostate CAncer in the Medstar Health Network (I-CARE PCA)









Michael Liu, MD, MPH , Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Improvement Initiative to Reduce Polypharmacy Burden and Improve Treatment Tolerability in Metastatic Prostate Cancer (PROMIS-Rx)









, Kosj Yamoah, MD, PhD , Moffitt Cancer Center Molecular Readiness at the Time of Bone Radiotherapy: A Closed-Loop Quality Improvement Pathway for Germline, Somatic, and Reflex ctDNA Testing in Prostate Cancer Bone Metastasis

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Proposals were reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of a diverse group of peer experts, including leading oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website , an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation (NCCNF). NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:



Rachel Darwin



267-622-6624



darwin@nccn.org

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SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network