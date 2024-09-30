Naveris to Showcase Advances in Precision Surveillance for HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer Using the NavDx® Test at the 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naveris, Inc., the leader in precision oncology diagnostics for viral-induced cancers, today announced the presentation of new data at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), taking place September 29 – October 2, 2024, in Washington, D.C.. These presentations will showcase the role of the NavDx® test, the first and only clinically validated circulating Tumor Tissue Modified Viral (TTMV®)-HPV DNA blood test, in the management of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancers, with a focus on integration into radiation oncology practices.





“ASTRO is the premier gathering for radiation oncology professionals, providing the perfect platform to showcase how the NavDx test is transforming the care of patients with HPV-driven cancers,” said Barry M. Berger, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Naveris. “These presentations will highlight the role of testing in personalizing treatment, enhancing real-time surveillance, and ultimately improving patient outcomes in the field of radiation oncology.”

Oral Presentations:

The following presentation will be part of SS 37 - H&N 1: Envisioning the Future: Leading Edge Research in HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (WWCC), Room 145:

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 | 4:40 PM – 4:50 PM EDT

The Preliminary Analysis of Circulating Human Papillomavirus DNA in a Phase III Trial of Concurrent Chemoradiation (CRT) with Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) vs. IMRT in Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Presenting Author: Li Wang, M.D., Ph.D. | Senior Author: Steven Frank, M.D.

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

This large study analyzed over 1,000 blood samples and showed that the NavDx test can identify patients at risk for treatment failure earlier than imaging, demonstrating its potential as a robust biomarker to guide treatment intensity in HPV+ OPSCC.

The following educational session presentation will also incorporate a discussion of the NavDx test:

Monday, September 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM EDT | Room 151

EDU 24 - Integration of HPV ctDNA Testing into Clinical Practice for HPV+ OPSCC - Ready for Prime Time?

Moderator: John Lukens, M.D. | Speakers: David Routman, M.D., Michelle Mierzwa, M.D., Dan Faden, M.D.

University of Pennsylvania, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, Mass General Brigham

This educational session will explore the use of HPV ctDNA testing in clinical practice for HPV+ OPSCC, incorporating the NavDx test as part of a broader discussion on using ctDNA for treatment guidance and monitoring.

Poster Presentations:

The following posters will be part of PQA 10 - Head & Neck Cancer and Health Services Research/Global Oncology on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 10:30 AM – 11:45 AM EDT at WWCC, Hall C:

(3608) The Impact of Circulating Tumor Human Papillomavirus (HPV) DNA Clearance Kinetics on Disease Outcomes during Chemoradiation in Patients with HPV-Associated Oropharyngeal Cancer

Presenter: Sujith Baliga, M.D. | Senior Author: David M. Blakaj, M.D., Ph.D.

The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

This study shows that changes in NavDx test results during treatment can predict outcomes, with rapid clearance indicating better control and persistent positivity suggesting higher risk, highlighting NavDx as a tool for adjusting radiation therapy intensity based on patient risk.

(3718) Tracking Circulating Tumor HPV DNA with Early Cessation of Radiotherapy in Oropharynx Cancer

Presenter: Zubir Rentiya, M.D., MSc | Senior Author: Charles McLaughlin, M.D.

University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

This study shows that using mid-treatment NavDx test results to guide early cessation of radiotherapy led to excellent outcomes, with superior progression-free survival compared to patients completing the full course of treatment.

(3639) Comparative Performance of ctHPVDNA and Imaging Surveillance for Oropharyngeal Cancer Following Radiotherapy

Presenter: Yifu Ding, M.D., Ph.D. | Senior Author: Walter A. Stokes, M.D.

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, GA

This study found that NavDx outperforms imaging in post-radiotherapy surveillance, with fewer false positives and higher specificity.

About Naveris

Naveris is a privately held, commercial stage, precision oncology diagnostics company with facilities in Massachusetts and North Carolina. Since its founding in 2017, Naveris has been committed to improving outcomes for the millions of people at risk of developing viral-induced cancers with novel molecular diagnostics that enable earlier cancer detection.

