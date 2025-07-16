SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

July 16, 2025 
1 min read

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 before market open on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio 

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio 


