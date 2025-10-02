Natrelle® Awarded Supplier Agreement from Vizient

This agreement grants Vizient clients enhanced access to Natrelle®, the broadest selection of breast implant options on the market.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced today that Natrelle® has been named a supplier by Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. This agreement connects Natrelle® to Vizient's extensive network of academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and non-acute care providers, representing more than half of U.S. healthcare organizations.

Through this contract, Vizient clients will gain enhanced access to Natrelle®'s unmatched offerings, including more than 300 implant options within the most comprehensive breast implant line. Providers will also benefit from competitive pricing, a simplified procurement process, greater operational efficiency, and direct support from the brand's experienced sales and technical teams.

"This agreement with Vizient underscores our commitment to supporting women through their breast reconstruction journeys while equipping providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics. "We're proud to offer Natrelle® to Vizient's clients and support their ongoing efforts in delivering personalized, patient-centered outcomes."

Built on a 50-year legacy of excellence and innovation, Natrelle® is the number one selected breast implant by plastic surgeons1*. For more information about Natrelle®, please visit www.natrelle.com.

*Based on surgeon survey data, August 2024 (N=478).

Natrelle ® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND APPROVED USES

Breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. The longer people have them, the greater the chances are that they will develop complications, some of which will require more surgery.

Breast implants have been associated with the development of a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). This cancer occurs more commonly in patients with textured breast implants than smooth implants, although rates are not well defined. Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL.

Patients receiving breast implants have reported a variety of systemic symptoms, such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others. Individual patient risk for developing these symptoms has not been well established. Some patients report complete resolution of symptoms when the implants are removed without replacement.

Who can get breast implants?



Natrelle ® Breast Implants are approved for the following:

Breast augmentation for women at least 22 years old for silicone-filled implants and for women at least 18 years old for saline-filled implants. Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation

Breast augmentation includes primary breast augmentation to increase the breast size and revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast augmentation Breast reconstruction. This includes primary breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that has been removed due to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly due to a severe breast abnormality. This also includes revision surgery to correct or improve the result of a primary breast reconstruction

Who should NOT get breast implants?



Breast implant surgery should NOT be performed in:

Women with active infection anywhere in their body

Women with existing cancer or precancer of their breast who have not received adequate treatment for those conditions

Women who are currently pregnant or nursing

What should I tell my doctor?



Tell your doctor if you have any of the following conditions, as the risks of breast implant surgery may be higher:

Autoimmune diseases (eg, lupus and scleroderma)

A weakened immune system (eg, taking medications to decrease the body's immune response)

Planned chemotherapy or radiation therapy following breast implant placement

Conditions or medications that interfere with wound healing and blood clotting

Reduced blood supply to breast tissue

Clinical diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder and eating disorders

Those with a diagnosis of depression or other mental health disorders should wait for resolution or stabilization of these conditions prior to undergoing breast implantation surgery

What else should I consider?

There is a Boxed Warning for breast implants. Please see bold text at beginning

Many changes to your breasts following implantation are irreversible. If you later choose to have your implants removed and not replaced, you may experience dimpling, puckering, wrinkling, or other cosmetic changes, which may be permanent

Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. The longer implants are in place, the greater the potential risk for complications. You will likely need additional surgeries on your breasts due to complications or unacceptable cosmetic results. Thus, you should also consider the complication rates for later (revision) surgery since you may experience these risks in the future

Cancer treatments and surgery will affect the outcome and timing of breast reconstruction

Breast implants may affect your ability to breastfeed, either by reducing or eliminating milk production

Rupture of a silicone-filled breast implant is most often silent. Even if you have no symptoms, you should have your first ultrasound or MRI at 5 to 6 years after your initial implant surgery and then every 2 to 3 years thereafter regardless of whether your implants are for augmentation or reconstruction. If you have symptoms of or uncertain ultrasound results for breast implant rupture, an MRI is recommended. Additional imaging may be required depending on your medical history and status. The health consequences of a ruptured silicone gel-filled breast implant have not been fully established

Routine screening mammography for breast cancer will be more difficult, and implants may rupture during the procedure. Perform self-examination every month for cancer screening and ask your surgeon to help you distinguish the implant from your breast tissue. Lumps, persistent pain, swelling, hardening, or changes in implant shape should be reported to your surgeon and possibly evaluated with imaging

What are key complications with breast implants?



Key complications include reoperation, implant removal with or without replacement, implant rupture with silicone-filled implants, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and capsular contracture (severe scar tissue around the implant). Other complications include breast pain, swelling, asymmetry, wrinkling/rippling, implant malposition nipple complications, hypertrophic scarring, and implant palpability/visibility.

Talk to your doctor about other complications.

For more information, see the patient brochures at www.allergan.com/products .



To report a problem with Natrelle® Breast Implants, please call Allergan ® at 1-800-624-4261.



The sale and distribution of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About Natrelle®



Natrelle® offers a wide range of breast implant options designed with safety, science, and aesthetics in mind. Backed by over 600 published studies and more than 50 years of research and experience, Natrelle® implants provide patients and surgeons with choices to support personalized outcomes.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. With cutting-edge science and a deep understanding of patients, we are committed to empowering confidence.

References:

Data on file, Allergan Aesthetics, Monthly Tracker, August 2024.

© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Allergan Aesthetics Media:



Ember Garrett



+1 (949) 413-6091



Garrett_ember@allergan.com

AbbVie Investors:



Liz Shea



+1 (847) 935-2211



Liz.Shea@abbvie.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natrelle-awarded-supplier-agreement-from-vizient-302568579.html

SOURCE AbbVie