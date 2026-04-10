SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

National Permanente physician leaders to share insights on health care’s future, new technology, and value-based care at Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting

April 9, 2026 | 
4 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting in Chicago, April 13-16, seven Permanente physician leaders will highlight the importance of value-based care and physician leadership in delivering high-quality health care. They will also discuss how to achieve this level of care while navigating uncertainty and building a more resilient health system.

What: Attendees will gain industry-leading perspectives on

  • Ways to reimagine strategy, structure and clinical leadership to meet evolving health care demands.
  • What's next in AI and other innovations transforming health care
  • How to maintain clinical excellence in the rapidly changing health care policy landscape

Where: Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois

Who:

  • Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; CEO and Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group; President and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; CEO, Northwest Permanente
  • Nolan Chang, MD, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development, and Finance, The Permanente Federation; Regional Medical Director, Business Management, Southern California Permanente Medical Group
  • Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, President and Executive Medical Director, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group
  • Ramin Davidoff, MD, Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; Executive Medical Director and Chair of the Board, Southern California Permanente Medical Group; Chair of the Board and CEO, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Chair of the Board and CEO, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group
  • Brian Hoberman, MD, Executive Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, The Permanente Federation; Chief Information Officer, The Permanente Medical Group
    • Panel: AI and the Future of Work
    • When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 8:00 - 8:40 a.m. CDT
    • Room: Michigan 1B (East Tower - Concourse Level)
  • Leong Koh, MD, Executive Medical Director, Northwest Permanente
  • Stephen Parodi, MD, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, Communications, and Brand, The Permanente Federation; Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Corporate Development and Associate Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia. 

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-permanente-physician-leaders-to-share-insights-on-health-cares-future-new-technology-and-value-based-care-at-beckers-16th-annual-meeting-302737666.html

SOURCE The Permanente Federation

Northern California Events
Kaiser Permanente
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco and South San Francisco
February 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie