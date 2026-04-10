National Permanente physician leaders to share insights on health care’s future, new technology, and value-based care at Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting in Chicago, April 13-16, seven Permanente physician leaders will highlight the importance of value-based care and physician leadership in delivering high-quality health care. They will also discuss how to achieve this level of care while navigating uncertainty and building a more resilient health system.
What: Attendees will gain industry-leading perspectives on
- Ways to reimagine strategy, structure and clinical leadership to meet evolving health care demands.
- What's next in AI and other innovations transforming health care
- How to maintain clinical excellence in the rapidly changing health care policy landscape
Where: Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois
Who:
- Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; CEO and Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group; President and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group; CEO, Northwest Permanente
- Keynote panel: Top Health Systems’ Plans to Innovate and Win the Next 5 Years
- When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 8:50 – 9:30 a.m. CDT
- Room: Grand Ballroom (East Tower - Ballroom Level)
- Nolan Chang, MD, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development, and Finance, The Permanente Federation; Regional Medical Director, Business Management, Southern California Permanente Medical Group
- Semi-keynote panel: Decade-Defining Healthcare Innovations on the Horizon
- When: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 3:15 - 3:55 p.m. CDT
- Room: Grand I (East Tower - Ballroom Level)
- Nkem Chukwumerije, MD, MPH, FACP, President and Executive Medical Director, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group
- Semi-keynote panel: The Evolving Role of Effective Healthcare CEOs
- When: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 8:30 - 9:10 a.m. CDT
- Room: Grand I (East Tower - Ballroom Level)
- Ramin Davidoff, MD, Co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; Executive Medical Director and Chair of the Board, Southern California Permanente Medical Group; Chair of the Board and CEO, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group; Chair of the Board and CEO, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group
- Keynote panel: C-suite Reboot: What Health Systems Need for the Next 5 Years
- When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 9:40 - 10:20 a.m. CDT
- Room: Grand Ballroom (East Tower - Ballroom Level)
- Brian Hoberman, MD, Executive Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, The Permanente Federation; Chief Information Officer, The Permanente Medical Group
- Panel: AI and the Future of Work
- When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 8:00 - 8:40 a.m. CDT
- Room: Michigan 1B (East Tower - Concourse Level)
- Leong Koh, MD, Executive Medical Director, Northwest Permanente
- Semi-keynote panel: The Next Evolution of Clinical Leadership
- When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 2:20 - 3:00 p.m. CDT
- Room: Grand I (East Tower - Ballroom Level)
- Stephen Parodi, MD, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, Communications, and Brand, The Permanente Federation; Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Corporate Development and Associate Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group
- Panel: Emerging Policy and Compliance Issues for Tomorrow’s C-suites
- When: Monday, April 13, 2026, 9:40 - 10:20 a.m. CDT
- Room: Gold Coast (West Tower - Concourse Level)
To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.
About the Permanente Medical Groups
Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.
About The Permanente Federation
The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America.
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SOURCE The Permanente Federation