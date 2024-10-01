SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Announces $85,000 in Grant Funding for Amyloidosis and Levy-Yeboa Syndrome

October 1, 2024 | 
2 min read

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) announced two new requests for proposal (RFP) for grant funding related to Amyloidosis and Levy-Yeboa Syndrome (LYS). NORD’s Rare Disease Research Grant Program, established in 1989, provides seed money to qualified investigators for scientific and clinical research of diseases for which there are few other sources of funding.

The deadline for initial applications is November 25, 2024.

  • NORD, with donations from the amyloidosis community, is accepting applications for one grant of up to $45,000 US for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to amyloidosis. The deadline for applications is November 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Learn more and view application instructions here.

  • NORD, with fundraising by the Maxwell Family, is accepting applications for one grant of up to $40,000 US for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Levy-Yeboa syndrome (LYS). The deadline for applications is November 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Learn more and view application instructions here.

Grants will be awarded to qualified researchers to initiate small scientific research studies or clinical trials, the results of which could be used to obtain funding from the NIH, FDA, or other funding agencies, or to attract a corporate sponsor. Ideally, the proposed research should have the potential to lead to the development of a new or better therapy.

To learn more or submit to the 2024 NORD Research Grants Cycle, visit the Rare Disease Research Grant Program page of the NORD website.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)

With a more than 40-year history of advancing care, treatments and policy, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading and longest-standing patient advocacy group for the more than 30 million Americans living with a rare disease. An independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, NORD is dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 340 patient organization members, is committed to improving the health and well-being of people with rare diseases by driving advances in care, research and policy. For more information, visit rarediseases.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-organization-for-rare-disorders-nord-announces-85-000-in-grant-funding-for-amyloidosis-and-levy-yeboa-syndrome-302262743.html

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

Massachusetts Funding Non-profit Rare diseases
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Biofrontera, BMS and Zealand
September 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human hand and ai Roboter hand symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart. Earn money together with artificial intelligence.
Venture capital
ARCH Fuels Up With $3B to Support Next Class of AI Biotechs
September 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sign in front of Pfizer in Quebec, Canada
Sickle cell disease
Pfizer Takes Sickle Cell Drug Oxbryta Off Global Market, Cites Risk of Death
September 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida
Phase III
Amgen Scores Late-Stage Wins in Eczema and Myasthenia Gravis, But Analysts See Mixed Results
September 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac