Natera’s Signatera™ MRD Test Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2026

Signatera recognized in the Medical & Healthcare category for its transformative impact on cancer care

Natera also named to Fortune’s Future 120, which highlights companies poised to define the next chapter of business and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that its Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test has been named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026 list, featuring extraordinary innovations that are changing lives.

TIME’s Best Inventions list, published annually, highlights the technologies and breakthroughs making the world better, smarter, and more innovative. To compile this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as healthcare and AI. TIME then evaluated each candidate on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Signatera, a personalized MRD test for patients diagnosed with cancer, was named to the list in the Medical & Healthcare category. This recognition comes as Signatera continues to advance as a foundational tool in modern cancer care, offering critical insights that inform care management for millions of patients.

Built from the unique genomic signature of each patient’s tumor, Signatera detects and quantifies tiny fragments of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood, providing ongoing monitoring for disease recurrence and response to treatment across cancer types. The test plays an important role in oncology drug development, helping pharmaceutical companies identify patients for clinical trials and accelerate the approval of novel therapies. It is the most widely adopted and extensively validated MRD test, supported by more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and used by more than 55% of oncologists in the U.S.

“One of the biggest problems in cancer care is knowing who needs additional therapy and who might safely avoid it,” said Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, Natera. “Signatera can help guide those challenging decisions, because it can detect disease recurrence in the blood up to two years in advance of imaging, giving patients and their doctors greater lead time and confidence. We are honored to receive this important recognition from TIME.”

Also in October 2026, Natera was named to Fortune’s Future 120. This list highlights companies across industries poised to define the next chapter of business and innovation. Together, these honors reflect Natera’s expanding role in precision medicine and the growing impact of the Signatera test across cancer care.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com