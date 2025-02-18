SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Natera to Report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 27, 2025

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, after the market closes on Feb. 27, 2025. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).


Earnings Conference Call Information

Event:

Natera’s Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Date:

February 27, 2025

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

1-888-770-7321 (Domestic)

1-929-201-7101 (International)

Conference ID:

7684785

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/538630796

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are validated by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350, investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

Earnings Texas
