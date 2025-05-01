SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Natera to Report its First Quarter Results on May 8, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 8, 2025. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).



Earnings Conference Call Information

Event:

Natera’s First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Date:

May 8, 2025

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

1-888-596-4144 (Domestic)

1-646-968-2525 (International)

Conference ID:

7684785

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/454317205

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

