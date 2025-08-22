Natera Technology Featured in 300+ Peer-Reviewed Publications, Underscoring Scientific Leadership in Precision Medicine

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing and precision medicine, today announced the publication of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers featuring its technology and reinforcing its long-standing commitment to robust clinical evidence and scientific research.

These publications span high-impact journals – such as Nature, Nature Medicine, the American Journal of Transplantation and American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology – and highlight breakthroughs such as earlier detection of disease and improved clinical decision-making.

This milestone includes:

Over 150 publications featuring Natera’s oncology portfolio, with more than 140 focused on the utility of Signatera™ across multiple types of cancer.

More than 100 publications on its Women’s Health technologies, showcasing robust datasets on non-invasive prenatal testing, carrier screening and other applications.

Over 60 publications related to its Organ Health solutions, with significant evidence across heart, kidney and lung transplantation.

“Reaching 300 peer-reviewed publications is a powerful testament to the depth of our scientific investment and the value our technology brings to patients,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer for oncology at Natera. “These data demonstrate our commitment to improving clinical care across disciplines. We are grateful to our research collaborators and the many patients who make this work possible.”

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and genetic testing, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by over 300 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in “Risk Factors” in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com