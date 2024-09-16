Nate Hardy to Join Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArsenalBio--Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a clinical stage programmable cell therapy company focused on engineering advanced CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Nate Hardy will join its management team as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 7, 2024. Mr. Hardy will lead financial strategy, manage resource allocation, enhance financial operations, and oversee investor relations through a pivotal period of growth for ArsenalBio.





A veteran finance leader in the industry, Mr. Hardy is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sana Biotechnology, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer from the company’s founding in 2018 and oversees all aspects of business planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, investor relations, IT and real estate functions. Previously, he served as Vice President of Finance at Juno Therapeutics, and held finance leadership roles at Amgen Corporation. He previously held finance roles at Bank of America, General Electric, Sprint Corporation, and Ford Motor Company. Mr. Hardy holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

“Nate’s deep expertise in financial management within the biotechnology sector will be instrumental in guiding our business and financial strategy as we aim to expand our clinical programs and enhance our operational capabilities,” said Ken Drazan, M.D., ArsenalBio’s co-founder, CEO and Chairman. “Nate has a proven track record of success in leading emerging biotech companies through growth and we are fortunate to bring his expertise to Arsenal. I look forward to working with Nate as we look ahead to our next stage of growth.”

“CAR T-cell therapy represents a transformative approach to cancer treatment and I believe that ArsenalBio is positioned to be a major player in this space with its innovative T-cell engineering approach,” said Mr. Hardy. “I am honored to join the ArsenalBio team and look forward to helping the company pursue its goal of bringing transformative cancer therapies to patients.”

About Arsenal Biosciences Inc.

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., is a clinical stage programmable cell therapy company focusing on discovering and developing a pipeline of next-generation autologous T cell therapies to defeat cancer. Our full-stack R&D engine is designed to generate multifunctional T cell medicines, enabled by precise and specific CRISPR-mediated insertion of large synthetic DNA cassettes. ArsenalBio is aiming to build the industry’s largest DNA library of potential therapeutic enhancing integrated circuits, incorporating logic gating for improved tumor targeting and synthetic features enabling multiple pharmaceutical functions. In pioneering a computationally driven approach alongside nonviral clinical manufacturing, we aspire to deliver enhanced efficacy, increased patient safety, reduced stakeholder costs, and expanded market access. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on X (Twitter) @ArsenalBio, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

