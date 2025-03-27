Nanox to Present New Data Featuring AI Bone Solution at Four Medical Conferences through June 2025 across Europe

ADOPT Study Findings Highlight Nanox.AI’s Role in Enhancing Fracture Detection and Healthcare Cost Savings

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox AI Ltd will present new data from the AI-enabled Detection of OsteoPorosis for Treatment (ADOPT) study at four major upcoming medical conferences spanning March through June 2025.

The ADOPT study concluded in February 2025 and evaluated HealthVCF at four National Health Services (NHS) trusts: Cambridge, Bradford, Cardiff and Southampton – coordinated by the long-standing clinical users at Oxford. In earlier findings from the ADOPT study, HealthVCF analyzed 37,220 routine medical CT scans and identified over 3,450 new patients with vertebral compression fractures, up to six times more than the national average at NHS hospitals in the UK. These patients were asymptomatic, and the early data underscores the importance of addressing the critical gap in detection of patients with vertebral fractures.

Kassim Javaid, Professor of Osteoporosis and Adult Rare Bone Diseases and lead investigator of the ADOPT study, will present expanded data from the study showcasing the clinical utility of the AI bone solution in assessing bone health and identifying key indicators of osteoporosis, along with the benefits of various approaches to its implementation and the effect it can have on the rate of patient detection. The presented data will also show the economic benefit that such AI tools can bring to a healthcare organization. The ADOPT study has shown that AI-enabled Fracture Liaison Services, together with other improvements, led to a reduction in patient refracture rates of up to 10% and cost savings of up to £50,000 per healthcare organization over the course of the study.

A more recent version of the AI bone solution, HealthOST, is FDA-cleared and was developed by Nanox AI following the initiation of the ADOPT study. HealthOST features improved precision in measuring fractures and the new ability to highlight low bone mineral density in routine CT scans, without requiring additional imaging or radiation exposure for the patient.

“These conferences provide an important opportunity to share our growing body of evidence supporting the clinical value of AI in transforming bone health assessment,” said Orit Wimpfheimer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Nanox. “With osteoporosis affecting hundreds of millions worldwide, our AI solution is demonstrating the potential to significantly improve early detection rates and enhance patient care pathways.”

The upcoming conferences are as follows:

British Institute of Radiology AI Congress

Date: March 27-28, 2025

Location: London, England

WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress

Date: April 10-13, 2025

Location: Rome, Italy

European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS) Congress

Date: May 23-26, 2025

Location: Innsbruck, Austria

Bone Research Society Annual Meeting

Date: June 25-27, 2025

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

For more information on the ADOPT study, please visit Oxford’s ADOPT study website.

About Nanox AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox AI’s solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI technology, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from routine medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision/ai.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox’s vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI for more accurate diagnostics and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI LTD, a subsidiary of Nanox Imaging, with an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD – a cloud-based software platform that manages data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com