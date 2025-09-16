NanoVibronix Announces Grant of New U.S. Patent Further Expanding ENvue Medical’s Intellectual Property Portfolio

Latest patent award strengthens competitive moat and reinforces leadership in medical navigation technology

TYLER, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“NanoVibronix” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive therapeutic systems, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,409,105 B2, titled “Insertion Device Positioning Guidance System and Method” on September 9, 2025 to ENvue Medical Holdings LLC (formerly ENvue Medical Holdings, Corp.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“ENvue” or “ENvue Medical”).

The patent protects the Company’s proprietary systems and methods for guiding the insertion of medical devices such as feeding tubes using electromagnetic positioning technology. By improving real-time visualization and accuracy, the invention reduces the risk of misplacement and associated complications, helping clinicians perform procedures with greater safety and efficiency.

“We believe this new patent is a significant milestone for us and highlights the strength of our innovation,” said Doron Besser, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix. “We are continuing to build a robust and growing IP portfolio that not only protects our proprietary technology but also creates strong barriers to entry in our target markets. The issuance of this patent underscores our commitment to advancing solutions that improve patient outcomes while enhancing procedural efficiency. With multiple granted U.S. and international patents, we are confident that ENvue is well-positioned as a leader in next-generation navigation and guidance systems for enteral feeding and other clinical applications. We view this intellectual property as a long-term asset and remain committed to strengthening and expanding our portfolio to protect our competitive advantage and support the Company’s growth.”

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical technology company advancing both non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical, with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

NanoVibronix aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

