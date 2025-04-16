Nanostics Receives CPSA Accreditation for its Newly Relocated Clinical Laboratory at the Biotechnology Business Development Centre in Edmonton

Nanostics clinical lab relocates to Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation’s newly upgraded Biotechnology Business Development Centre in the Edmonton Research Park.

Nanostics clinical lab has been granted provisional accreditation from the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) to continue providing its ClarityDX Prostate test to patients.

EDMONTON, AB, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, announced today the provisional accreditation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) of its newly relocated clinical laboratory. Nanostics moved its clinical laboratory to the Biotechnology Business Development Centre (BBDC), a hub within the Life Sciences Campus at the Edmonton Research Park managed by Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API).

Nanostics clinical laboratory moved from its previous CPSA-accredited location within Alberta Precision Laboratories’ (APL) downtown Edmonton facility, where APL helped support the development of ClarityDX Prostate® into a clinical diagnostic test. Nanostics is proud to continue this collaboration, with APL maintaining its support through sample collection services at patient collection sites across Alberta. Provisional accreditation of the new clinical laboratory means that Nanostics can continue providing ClarityDX Prostate to men in Canada.

“Relocating our clinical testing lab to BBDC is a major milestone for Nanostics,” said John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics. “This new facility offers us expanded laboratory space, providing greater capacity for growth as we continue fulfilling our goal to improve the clinical outcomes of men facing prostate cancer by ensuring they have access to the best tools for managing this challenging disease.

Nanostics is the first clinical testing lab established within the BBDC; located in the Life Sciences Campus, an emerging innovation district anchored by API and home to a growing number of life sciences companies and commercialization facilities dedicated to health innovation.

“Nanostics’ expansion into the BBDC highlights how Alberta-born innovation can scale within the province,” said Andrew MacIsaac, CEO of API. “The BBDC is designed for exactly this—giving high-potential life sciences companies the lab space and support they need to grow, stay competitive, and impact patients here and around the world.”

In North America, about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 1 in 44 men will die of prostate cancer, making it the second-leading cause of cancer death in North American men. Some prostate cancers are low-risk because they grow and spread slowly, while others are aggressive cancers because they grow and spread quickly. When detected early, prostate cancer is one of the most successfully treated types of cancer. When used as an adjunctive test, ClarityDX Prostate helps to identify men with aggressive prostate cancer sooner, leading to better outcomes while also minimizing the negative effects associated with overdiagnosis of the disease.

About ClarityDX Prostate ® and How to Order

uses biological data, clinical information, and AI-powered learning models to generate a risk score for aggressive prostate cancer, marking a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men and their healthcare providers in making more informed decisions about whether to proceed with a biopsy following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result or an abnormal Digital Rectal Exam (DRE).

Order ClarityDX Prostate in Canada (except Quebec): https://www.nanosticsdx.com/claritydx-prostate/#order-test-today. Order ClarityDX Prostate in Quebec: cdllaboratories.com.

Order ClarityDX Prostate in the US: https://www.proteanbiodx.com/cdxprostate#pcdx-order.

About CPSA

As the province’s medical regulator, part of CPSA’s role is to ensure the safety and quality of medical and diagnostic testing services inthrough an independent accreditation program. Anylaboratory that performs and reports diagnostic tests to guide patient care needs to be CPSA accredited. It’s a rigorous assessment process based on Quality Management Systems, which are recognized by international healthcare external evaluation organizations.

About Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API)

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit life sciences commercialization organizations, dedicated to bridging the gap between academic research and economic activity. API provides end-to-end support to researchers, companies, and innovators—offering the infrastructure, technical expertise, and strategic support needed to bring life sciences discoveries to market. With scientific leadership from Nobel Laureate Sir Michael Houghton, API helps life sciences ventures scale, while strengthening Canada’s innovation ecosystem. Learn more at: https://appliedpharma.ca/

About Nanostics Inc.

is a private Canadian company that develops and commercializes novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score that predicts the presence of diseases. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer.

Clinical Laboratory in the BBDC.

