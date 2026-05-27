Nanoscope Therapeutics Selects InspiroGene by McKesson to Support Distribution of Novel Retinal Therapy

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, disease‑agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced that it has selected InspiroGene by McKesson to provide U.S. commercialization services for its lead product, MOGENRY™, subject to U.S. regulatory approval.

InspiroGene will support the U.S. distribution of Nanoscope's anticipated retinal therapy through its specialty pharmacy, specialty distribution, and patient hub services. The collaboration is focused on US commercialization and supply chain services to provide a best-in-class experience for patients and providers as Nanoscope launches the first optogenetic gene therapy for the US market.

"Nanoscope is advancing extraordinary science with a clear commitment to improving patients' lives," said Joe DePinto, Head of Cell, Gene, and Advanced Therapies at McKesson. "InspiroGene by McKesson is proud to help advance these therapies while supporting patients and providers as they navigate the value chain and access these important innovations."

Nanoscope's clinical programs target patients with retinal degenerative diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, addressing a significant unmet medical need. The company's approach is designed for use without a surgical implant or light-intensifying device, simplifying treatment logistics within specialty care settings.

"Engaging with InspiroGene is an important step in our commercialization readiness planning," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope Therapeutics. "InspiroGene's experience in full-service patient support and its expertise across the U.S. healthcare system position them well to support efficient product delivery following regulatory approval."

The agreement is intended to support launch preparedness, inventory management, order fulfillment, and compliance with applicable regulatory and quality requirements.

About the MCO Platform

MCO is an investigational, one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the existing visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, reducing patient treatment burden and enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, as well as PMDA Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and EMA, SFDA Orphan designations for IRDs. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:



Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.



+1 (817) 857-1186



PR@nanostherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics