Nanocarry Therapeutics’ Brain Penetrating Nanoplatform Selected by the NCI Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory for its Preclinical Characterization Program

Program Will Facilitate Filing an IND Application Toward Human Clinical Trials

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanocarry Therapeutics, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for brain diseases through its innovative AxS nanoparticle platform, announced the selection of its lead product, AxS007, by the U.S. National Cancer Institute’s (NCI’s) Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory (NCL) for comprehensive preclinical characterization. The NCL is located at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, operated for NCI by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.



Over 400 million people globally suffer from brain diseases that remain insufficiently treated due to the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) blocking most therapeutics. Nanocarry’s AxS technology utilizes an insulin-based nanoplatform to cross the BBB, enabling the delivery of multiple copies and combinations of antibodies, small molecules, and other therapeutics to the brain, thus targeting various central nervous system disorders. AxS007 specifically targets brain metastases of HER2+ breast cancer, which affects 50% of metastatic breast cancer patients and represents a significant unmet need.

The NCL was established to advance the use of nanotechnology in cancer research and accelerate the development of promising nanomedicine-based therapeutics. The NCI partners with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the FDA, offering preclinical testing and services on a competitive acceptance basis, to expedite the transition of nanomedicines from early-stage development to clinical applications.

Through this collaboration, the NCL will conduct detailed preclinical evaluations of AxS007. These studies will support the advancement of AxS007 towards filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA and facilitate future clinical development. This partnership will also strengthen collaborations focused on utilizing AxS technology with diverse therapeutic agents to treat various brain diseases.

“We are very pleased and honored that AxS007 has been selected for the NCL program, marking a pivotal moment for Nanocarry Therapeutics,” said Revital Mandil-Levin, Co- founder and CEO of Nanocarry Therapeutics. “The detailed characterization by the NCL will significantly accelerate the development of AxS007 towards clinical trials. Our lead product addresses breast cancer brain metastases, a severe complication of HER2+ metastatic breast cancer in which current treatments often fail due to the BBB, drastically reducing survival rates. Our mission is to replicate the prominent success of HER2+ therapeutic antibodies and extend it to the brain, aiming to improve outcomes for the 1 in 8 women who will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.”

About Nanocarry Therapeutics

Nanocarry Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming brain disease treatment through an advanced insulin-based nano delivery system that crosses the blood-brain barrier. Founded in 2021 and rooted in the nano-bioengineering lab at Bar Ilan University, the company’s lead product targets HER2+ breast cancer brain metastases and is now entering IND-enabling studies. The early pipeline also includes neurodegenerative diseases. Nanocarry Therapeutics aims to improve patient outcomes by delivering innovative therapies to previously unreachable areas of the brain.

For more information about Nanocarry Therapeutics, visit www.nanocarry.com .